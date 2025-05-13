CarWale
    Mahindra Pulls the Plug on Thar Convertible-top Versions

    Aditya Nadkarni

      • Now offered exclusively in the hard-top body style
      • Was available in three body styles during launch

    Mahindra has rejigged the Thar lineup, wherein the automaker has removed a body style with immediate effect. The two-door SUV, which was offered with the convertible-top option, has now been discontinued.

    Mahindra Thar Left Side View

    At its launch back in 2020, the Mahindra Thar was available in three body styles, namely, soft-top, hard-top, and convertible-top. While the former was discontinued in 2021, the convertible-top body style is now let go, making the Thar available with a sole hard-top version.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    While Mahindra has not issued an official statement behind the rejig in the lineup, our educated guess would be that the Thar Roxx is in higher demand, and the production has been freed up to accommodate the same. Notably, the Thar Roxx is also offered with the hard-top body style.

    Mahindra Thar Image
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 13.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
