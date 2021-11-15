Mahindra produces 19,286 passenger vehicles in October 2021

- 3,070 units of XUV700 produced

- Mahindra XUV500 officially discontinued

Mahindra and Mahindra has listed its production figures for the month of October 2021. The Indian car manufacturer produced a total of 37,273 units in the last month comprising both passenger vehicles as well as commercial vehicles. Out of these, the production of commercial vehicles stood at 14,969 units.

In the passenger vehicles category, the carmaker undertakes the production of its SUVs that include the Thar, XUV300, Scorpio, Alturas G4, KUV100, Bolero, and the recently launched XUV700. Mahindra manufactured a total of 3,439 units of the Thar last month of which 1,541 units were gasoline versions. As for the XUV300 compact SUV, 4,262 units of the SUV were built that includes both petrol and diesel models.

The carmaker also commenced the deliveries of the petrol version of the XUV700 last month. A total of 3,057 units of the petrol guise were built while only 13 units of the diesel version were made. The production of the diesel derivative is likely to increase this month as Mahindra plans to commence its second phase of deliveries by this month-end.

In total, 19,286 units of passenger vehicles were made in October 2021. The Bolero topped the list with 4,205 units produced.

Besides this, Mahindra has officially ceased the production of the XUV500. Last week, the newly launched XUV700 was awarded a five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test; details of which can be read here.