Mahindra produces 17,704 passenger vehicles in April 2021

Mahindra & Mahindra has listed its production figures for the month of April 2021. The Indian car manufacturer has produced a total of 37,649 units in the last month which comprises passenger vehicles as well as commercial vehicles.

In the passenger vehicles category, the carmaker undertakes the production of its SUVs that include the Thar, XUV300, Scorpio, XUV500, Marazzo, Alturas G4, KUV100, and Bolero Power Plus. These vehicles have accounted for 17,704 units in the total figure. Meanwhile, a total of 16,548 commercial vehicles were built in the last month.

In other news, Mahindra has decided to prepone its maintenance shutdown of manufacturing plants to May 2021, details of which can be read here. Recently, the brand also hiked prices of all of its models and the model-wise quantum of increase can be read here.

Mahindra has also lined up several new launches this year. These include the updated Bolero, XUV700, new-generation Scorpio, and the much anticipated electric versions of KUV100 and XUV300. To know more about the latter, click here.