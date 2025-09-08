Mahindra Passes on GST 2.0 Benefits, Prices Cut by up to Rs. 1.56 Lakh

Benefits applicable to the entire ICE portfolio from 6 September

Price cuts range between Rs. 1.01 lakh and Rs. 1.56 lakh

Mahindra has announced a price reduction across its ICE SUV lineup following the rollout of GST 2.0, as decided during the recent 56th GST Council meeting. While the government has directed that the revised GST rates will be applicable from 22 September, Mahindra has stated that it will implement the new prices earlier, starting 6 September.

The company confirmed that the benefits will be directly passed on to customers, with the extent of reduction varying across models and variants. The relief is as high as Rs. 1.56 lakh on certain diesel variants of the XUV3XO.

Here are the brief model-wise benefits:

The GST revision has brought down the overall tax rate on SUVs from 48 per cent to 40 per cent, resulting in significant benefits for customers. Most manufacturers have welcomed the move, with Tata Motors and Toyota also announcing price reductions across their lineups.