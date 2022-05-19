CarWale
    Mahindra partners with Volkswagen for MEB electric vehicle components

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Indian automaker Mahindra and German auto giant Volkswagen have signed a partnering agreement to explore the opportunity of collaboration. With this, Mahindra aims to use Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) electric mechanicals, such as battery cells, battery system components, and electric motors, for its ‘Born Electric Platform’.

    As a part of its ‘Born Electric Vision’, Mahindra had teased three concept electric vehicles ahead of their global unveiling in July 2022. The brand’s Mahindra Advanced Design Studio in the United Kingdom has conceptualised these vehicles with a team of designers and experts.

    Mahindra Headlight

    Meanwhile, the MEB is developed for battery-electric vehicles with a travel range of up to 500km or more. Volkswagen Group members, namely Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, and Cupra, utilise this MEB technology. More importantly, Volkswagen says that the MEB platform and components enable carmakers to create their portfolio of electric vehicles in a cost-effective manner.

    Mahindra Wheel

    Commenting on the occasion, Thomas Schmall, Volkswagen Group Board of Management member for Technology and CEO of Volkswagen Group Components, said, “Mahindra is a pioneer in the electric mobility space in India and a great partner for our MEB Electric Platform. Together with Mahindra, we want to contribute significantly to the electrification of India, a huge automotive market with enormous growth potential and high relevance for climate protection.”

    Speaking on the agreement, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “We are very pleased to have Volkswagen, a significant global investor in the electric mobility space, as a strategic partner in achieving our ambitious Born Electric Vison. The complementarity of their extensive technology, innovation, and vertical integration in supply chains, will provide a framework to develop our next-gen “Born Electric Platform”, to be revealed soon in Oxfordshire UK. Our teams across India, UK and Detroit are passionately creating a breath-taking future.”

