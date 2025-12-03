CarWale
    Mahindra Not Looking at Separate Premium Showrooms

    • Currently offering 14-model range across ICE and EV
    • Expansion in capacity across service centres

    Mahindra has said that it is not seeking a separate identity for its new range of electric vehicles and premium range. It currently retails 14 models across ICE and EV and will launch a facelift for the XUV700 in January 2026.

    This one-roof, all-models approach is one taken up by many of its rivals, like Hyundai, Kia, Renault, Honda, and Nissan. All sell or are set to sell vehicles across a wide price range, but house their models under one roof. This is in a bid to provide the buyer with a wider choice without being forced to change locations to move up the price chain.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    However, three of its main rivals, Maruti, Tata, and Toyota, have separate showrooms for their premium models and EVs. This list includes Maruti with its Nexa chain, Tata with its EV-specific showrooms, and Toyota with its premium Lexus brand. In the case of the last one, it plays in a whole different price bracket and segment. Come 2027, Hyundai too will join this game with its Genesis brand of vehicles.

    While not looking at premium showrooms, the automaker has said that it is ramping up service capacity and centres in a bid to improve its aftersales experience. It is aiming to expand to up to 20 per cent growth in capacity by the end of this financial year.

    Interestingly, while Mahindra is eschewing a premium showroom approach, it did make one try in the past with its Alturas G4 SUV in 2018. It created a dealership-within-dealership called 'World of SUVs' specifically to retail the Alturas.

