Mahindra launches Oxygen On Wheels initiative in Maharashtra

- The initiative has been introduced in Pune and Chakan

- The company has pressed in more than 100 vehicles into service

Mahindra has announced a new initiative via Mahindra logistics, known as ‘Oxygen On Wheels’. The initiative will use Mahindra Bolero pick-up trucks in local shuttle routes to connect oxygen producers with hospitals and homes. The company has also established an operations control centre to aid the process.

The initiative by Mahindra is currently underway in Pune and Chakan, with 20 Boleros. As of 1 May, 2021, 61 Jumbo cylinders were delivered to 13 hospitals. O2W has also been launched in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan, Nasik and Nagpur with over 100 Mahindra vehicles ferrying oxygen.

Speaking on the occasion, Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, said, 'Today, oxygen is the key to reducing mortality. The problem is not of oxygen production but its transportation from producing plants to hospitals and homes. We're attempting to bridge this gap with ‘Oxygen on Wheels’, a project implemented via Mahindra Logistics. I made a commitment to CMO Maharashtra on Tuesday and in just 48 hours the Mahindra Logistics team launched the program in Pune and Chakan with 20 Boleros.'