Mahindra launches miniSMART diagnostic app for dealers

December 22, 2015, 05:44 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
Mahindra and Mahindra have come up with a new android-based app named miniSMART for their dealers. It is a smartphone-based app that will help in providing diagnostic solutions for all Mahindra vehicles.

The company says that the miniSMART is a very advanced solution and can be used for troubleshooting vehicles at Mahindra workshops at a faster rate. SMART denotes System Monitoring And Reporting. This system includes an android app, wireless Bluetooth VCI and cloud support. The miniSMART app will replace heavy laptops and expensive wired vehicle interface devices at Mahindra workshops. This will not only bring down the costs of investments required for these traditional devices, but will also add to the convenience with better mobility.

                    

The dealers will get this app which can be installed in many low-cost smartphones with wireless connectivity. It is also compatible with wireless vehicle interface devices having cloud-based authentication.

Eventually, with lesser investments at workshops, the company is also expecting the ownership costs to go down and enhance the overall experience.

                    

