Mahindra launches MESMA 48 light EV platform for global markets

    -Scalable in terms of performance and range, offering voltage systems ranging from 44V to 96V.

    Mahindra has announced the launch of its MESMA 48 light EV platform. It offers globally competitive quality, is cost effective, and is one of the company’s most utilised EV technology solution architecture. The platform is highly scalable and has till date powered over 11,000 EVs on Indian roads. It can electrify a range of vehicles including three wheelers, quadricycles, and even compact cars. 

    Commenting on the achievement, Mahesh Babu, MD and CEO of Mahindra Electric Mobility, India, said, “ The journey towards a future driven by e-mobility is well under way. Our goal with EVs is to revolutionise first and last mile transportation globally and take e-mobility to the masses. World EV Day is a great forum for us to discuss the next big ideas for the global markets and we take this opportunity to launch our MESMA 48 platform globally.”

    Mahindra Electric Scalable Modular Architecture (MESMA) is India’s first electric architecture.Developed in-house, the Indian automaker produces all components sans batteries locally. It is suitable for converting existing ICE vehicles to electric as well as for making ground up electric vehicles.

    • Mahindra
    • eKUV100
    • Mahindra eKUV100
