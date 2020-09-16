CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra introduces contactless payment for customer convenience

    Mahindra introduces contactless payment for customer convenience

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    553 Views
    Mahindra introduces contactless payment for customer convenience

    - Offers cashless payment modes and encourages avoiding unnecessary travel

    - The company is installing devices/software at its dealerships and the facilities

    - Services will be extended to customer’s doorstep via physical POS/e-POS methods

    Mahindra has introduced a new set of touchless, innovative and exciting payment convenience for all of its customer payment options. The company has extended these special and first of its kind offerings for accessories, extended warranty, and workshop related payments for its entire range of vehicles. 

    Due to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the customers are encouraged to resort to cashless payment modes and avoid unnecessary travel. These unique features (other than plastic money) will enable customers to make payment through various payment options, at their leisure. The company is in the process of installing the devices/software at its dealerships and the facilities would be soon available across the country.

    In addition to contactless payment option at the showrooms and workshops, the company will also extend its services to the customer’s doorstep through physical POS/e-POS methods, which accept all major credit cards/debit cards and e-wallets. Customers will also be able to make payment through QR code or payment link shared via SMS by the dealer, from the convenience of their homes. Moreover, customer will also be able to avail instant EMI on major credit / debit card payments at attractive rate of interest, thereby making the payments more affordable. The company will extend this feature to all the purchases that the customer would make during the lifecycle of the vehicle. This includes purchasing wide range of accessories, extended warranty, and availing periodic maintenance.

    Mahindra has reportedly worked out on accessories and extended warranty funding convenience along with the vehicle loan with key financiers, the new contactless options will provide special instant EMI options to the customers at the time of purchase, thereby providing additional flexibility to the customers. The digital solutions/schemes are offered through various fintech/financial institutions and customers will need to get in touch with nearest dealer to avail of these offers.

    • Mahindra
    • Mahindra XUV300
    • XUV300
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Mahindra XUV300 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.30 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.74 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.95 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.29 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.52 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.85 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.23 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.80 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.85 Lakh
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio

    Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹ 12.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Skoda Rapid TSI AT

    Skoda Rapid TSI AT

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 17th September 2020
    All Upcoming Cars