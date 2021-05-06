Mahindra hikes prices of select models by up to Rs 48,860

- Scorpio gets the highest price hike

- The Alturas G4 gets the lowest price increase

Mahindra has discreetly revised the prices of its entire line-up comprising the Thar, XUV500, Scorpio, Marazzo, XUV300, Bolero, Alturas G4, and KUV100. The new prices are effective from May 2021. The quantum of increase varies across models and we have listed the model-wise prices below.

The Thar receives a uniform price escalation of Rs 1,344 irrespective of the variant. The flagship SUV – Alturas G4 gets a meagre increase of Rs 824. The Bolero meanwhile gets Rs 23,688 price rise for the B4 trim whereas the B6 and B6 Opt variants get costlier by Rs 26,448 and Rs 24,707, respectively.

The Scorpio SUV is one of the models with the highest hike. The variant-wise price revisions are as follows. S3+ (up by Rs 32,006), S5 (up by Rs 33,304), S7 (up by Rs 45,590), S9 (up by Rs 44,571), S11 (up by Rs 48,860). The KUV100 is the smallest sibling in the family offered in five variants – K2+, K4+, K6+, K8, and K8 dual-tone. The K2+ is now dearer by Rs 18,780, K4+ by Rs 20,195, K6+ by Rs 21,768, K8 by Rs 23,616, and K8 dual-tone by Rs 23,605.

The XUV300 compact SUV is offered with both petrol and diesel engines. The increase in ex-showroom prices range between Rs 671 to Rs 38,876 depending upon the variant. Similarly, the soon to be replaced XUV500 is now dearer by Rs 36,485 to Rs 47,831 depending upon the variant that ranges between W5 to W11 AT Optional.

The MPV offering from the Indian automaker – Marazzo can be had in three trims – M2, M4+, and M6+. The prices for all these variants have been raised by Rs 39,092, Rs 40,038, and Rs 32,698, respectively.