  • Mahindra eKUV100 to be priced below Rs 9 lakhs; India launch in Q2 2020

Mahindra eKUV100 to be priced below Rs 9 lakhs; India launch in Q2 2020

January 11, 2020, 01:48 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
2542 Views
Mahindra eKUV100 to be priced below Rs 9 lakhs; India launch in Q2 2020

- Production ready Mahindra eKUV100 to be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

- The model will have a range of 140-150 kms

Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra and Mahindra, has revealed that the eKUV100 will be launched in India in the second quarter of 2020. A production ready version of the model will be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Goenka also revealed that the Mahindra KUV100 Electric will arrive with a price tag of less than Rs 9 lakhs. The ICE powered Mahindra KUV100 Nxt is currently priced between Rs 4.88 lakhs and Rs 7.94 lakhs (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi) The model, which was first showcased in the concept form at the 2018 Auto Expo, would return a charge of 140-150kms on a single charge.

Powering the upcoming Mahindra eKUV100 could be a 30kW AC induction motor via lithium Ion battery pack. Design wise, the model is expected to retain a similar design to the current version of the KUV100 Nxt. The launch of the eKUV100 could be followed by the debut of the production ready version of the XUV300 electric, spy images and details of which are available here

  • Mahindra
  • eKUV100
  • Mahindra eKUV100
