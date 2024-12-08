CarWale
    Mahindra car prices in India to go up from next month

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra car prices in India to go up from next month
    • Will get revision of up to three per cent across the range
    • Hike due to increased commodity prices and rising costs

    There has been a range of carmakers that have announced a price hike from January 2025, and the latest to join this bandwagon is Mahindra. The company has confirmed the development and will increase prices by up to three per cent.

    According to Mahindra, the price revision is a result of the rising costs due to inflation and increased commodity prices. Apart from Mahindra, brands including Maruti, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Audi, and BMW have announced a price increase starting with the new calendar year.

    Earlier this month, Mahindra began its fresh EV offensive with the launch of the BE 6 and XEV 9e coupe SUVs. The automaker will further diversify its range of EVs in the coming months with the introduction of the XEV 7e, BE.07, BE.09, and the XUV400 successor that will be based on the new XUV 3XO.

    Mahindra XEV 9e Design & Interior Review | 656km Range | Rs 21.9 Lakh
    Mahindra XEV 9e Design & Interior Review | 656km Range | Rs 21.9 Lakh
    5 Positives & 2 Negatives of Mahindra XUV700 AX7 | Detailed Review!
    5 Positives & 2 Negatives of Mahindra XUV700 AX7 | Detailed Review!
    Mahindra XEV 9e Design & Interior Review | 656km Range | Rs 21.9 Lakh
    Mahindra XEV 9e Design & Interior Review | 656km Range | Rs 21.9 Lakh
    5 Positives & 2 Negatives of Mahindra XUV700 AX7 | Detailed Review!
    5 Positives & 2 Negatives of Mahindra XUV700 AX7 | Detailed Review!
