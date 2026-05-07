Mahindra Bolero prices hiked by up to Rs. 26,500

Rugged entry-level SUV

Nine-seat (2+3+4) configuration offered with the Neo Plus

Mahindra has exercised an upward price revision across the Bolero SUV range. The entry-level SUV, solely offered with a diesel powertrain and a manual gearbox, has witnessed a hike of up to Rs. 26,500. The Bolero range includes the Bolero, Bolero Neo, and the Bolero Neo Plus.

Starting with the vanilla Bolero, the SUV gets B4, B6, B6(O), and B8 variants – all with a manual transmission. Variant-wise hikes stand at Rs. 500, Rs. 25,500, Rs. 26,500, and Rs. 21,500, respectively. This brings in a new ex-showroom price band of Rs. 7.99-9.90 lakh.

Coming to the Bolero Neo, the SUV gets N4, N8, N10 (R), N11, and N10 (O) variants. Variant-wise hikes stand at Rs. 15,500, Rs. 5,000, and Rs. 500 {N10 (R), N11, N10(O)}, respectively. New ex-showroom prices range between Rs. 8.84-10.49 lakh. Lastly, the Bolero Neo Plus gets two variants – P4 and P10 – each hiked by Rs. 9,500 and Rs. 4,500. This brings the new ex-showroom prices to Rs. 10.99 lakh and Rs. 11.99 lakh.

The Mahindra Bolero is the carmaker’s budget, rugged SUV offering. It has three engine options, with the Bolero getting the 1.5-litre mHAWK 75 unit that churns out 75bhp/210Nm (RWD). The Bolero Neo also gets the same motor, albeit with a higher state of tune – 100bhp/260Nm (RWD). The Bolero Neo Plus gets a larger 2.2-litre motor that churns out 118bhp/280Nm.