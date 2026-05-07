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    Mahindra Bolero prices hiked by up to Rs. 26,500

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    Dwij Bhandut

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    Mahindra Bolero prices hiked by up to Rs. 26,500
    • Rugged entry-level SUV
    • Nine-seat (2+3+4) configuration offered with the Neo Plus

    Mahindra has exercised an upward price revision across the Bolero SUV range. The entry-level SUV, solely offered with a diesel powertrain and a manual gearbox, has witnessed a hike of up to Rs. 26,500. The Bolero range includes the Bolero, Bolero Neo, and the Bolero Neo Plus.

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter

    Starting with the vanilla Bolero, the SUV gets B4, B6, B6(O), and B8 variants – all with a manual transmission. Variant-wise hikes stand at Rs. 500, Rs. 25,500, Rs. 26,500, and Rs. 21,500, respectively. This brings in a new ex-showroom price band of Rs. 7.99-9.90 lakh.

    Exterior Right Side View

    Coming to the Bolero Neo, the SUV gets N4, N8, N10 (R), N11, and N10 (O) variants. Variant-wise hikes stand at Rs. 15,500, Rs. 5,000, and Rs. 500 {N10 (R), N11, N10(O)}, respectively. New ex-showroom prices range between Rs. 8.84-10.49 lakh. Lastly, the Bolero Neo Plus gets two variants – P4 and P10 – each hiked by Rs. 9,500 and Rs. 4,500. This brings the new ex-showroom prices to Rs. 10.99 lakh and Rs. 11.99 lakh.

    The Mahindra Bolero is the carmaker’s budget, rugged SUV offering. It has three engine options, with the Bolero getting the 1.5-litre mHAWK 75 unit that churns out 75bhp/210Nm (RWD). The Bolero Neo also gets the same motor, albeit with a higher state of tune – 100bhp/260Nm (RWD). The Bolero Neo Plus gets a larger 2.2-litre motor that churns out 118bhp/280Nm.

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    Mahindra Bolero Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.55 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.81 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.19 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.48 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.83 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 9.12 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.70 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.28 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 9.09 Lakh

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