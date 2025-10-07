Mahindra Bolero Neo: Photo Gallery

Mahindra recently revised the iconic Bolero SUV, giving it much-needed updates. Here’s the budget sub-four people mover in all its glory.

Up front, we can see a black grille with horizontal slats and multiple chrome inserts. The fascia is accentuated by a silver skid plate. The DRLs have been integrated in the headlight module.

To the side, there’s a side step, wheel arch claddings, dual-tone ORVMs, and matte black garnishes.

The Bolero Neo rides on 215/70 16-inch Apollo Apterra HP tyres. The alloys are also blacked out.

To the rear, there’s a slightly protruding spoiler, rear door-mounted spare steel wheel, high-mounted stop lamp, tail light mounted on the C-pillar, and another step. A black cladding runs through the rear, too, resulting in a dual-tone finish.

Coming to the cabin, we see a Lunar Grey interior, which is only exclusive to the top-spec variant. There’s also a Mocha Brown option. The SUV also gets front armrests.

The Bolero Neo also gets a 12V car charger, 10W USB-C port, and a Type-A port.

There's also a nine-inch infotainment screen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Below the screen, is a set of levers for AC controls. It’s refreshing to see physical controls in an era of capacitive ones.

The Bolero Neo is underpinned by a 1.5L mHawk100 diesel motor, tuned to churn out 100bhp/260Nm. This setup is paired with a 5MT system. There are nine colourways on offer, and the SUV starts at a modest Rs. 8.49 lakh tag, going all the way up to Rs. 9.99 lakh.

Photos by Aditya Nadkarni