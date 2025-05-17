CarWale
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Bold Edition Listed on Official Site

    Ninad Ambre

    26,101 Views
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Bold Edition Listed on Official Site
    • Special edition unveiled
    • Gets cosmetic changes and new features

    Mahindra and Mahindra has listed a special edition of the Bolero Neo SUV on its official site. It's called the Bold Edition and has cosmetic changes and additional features.

    The Bolero Neo Bold Edition sports a Napoli Black exterior shade. All outer chrome accents have been darkened to sport the new black theme. This dark chrome-themed exterior is paired with roof rails to make the SUV look sportier. Inside, the cabin also follows a black theme with black upholstery. Customers also benefit from a rear-view camera and a comfort kit, which includes black neck cushions and pillows.

    There are no mechanical changes to the Mahindra Bolero Neo Bold Edition. It employs a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine, producing 98bhp and 260Nm torque. This mill comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The Bold Edition will carry forward the Bolero Neo's strong build quality and performance. It will be offered through authorised dealerships and continue to be sold as a seven-seater with jump seats in the third row.

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Image
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Rs. 9.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mahindra Bolero Bold Edition Revealed

