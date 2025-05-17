CarWale
    Mahindra Bolero Bold Edition Revealed

    Desirazu Venkat

    28,636 Views
    • Internal and external cosmetic updates
    • Pricing yet to be revealed

    Bold Edition

    Mahindra’s long-standing SUV warrior has got a special edition. Yes, we are talking about the Bolero and its new Bold Edition. Aimed at cashing on the black editions trend (that Mahindra themselves have jumped into with the XUV700), it adds some exterior and interior accessories as a part of the deal.

    On the outside, the Bolero gets darkened chrome elements and black bumpers, while the cabin now gets black seat covers over the beige upholstery of the standard car. The automaker has not specified which variants will get this package, but given that it’s essentially an accessory pack fitted at the dealer level, it is likely that the deal is variant agnostic. No prices have been revealed, but we expect a premium of up to Rs. 30,000 for the Bold pack over the car's standard price.

    Mechanical Changes

    There are no mechanical changes to the car, and it continues with its 1.5-litre, three-cylinder diesel, producing 75bhp and 210Nm in this mHawk75 guise. The engine is mated to a manual gearbox powering the rear wheels.

    Long-standing Employee

    The Bolero is a constant success for the automaker, raking in a fixed number for their volumes every month. It is also their longest-serving brand, beating out even the Scorpio name with over 25 years of service. The car is hugely popular in rural areas for its go-anywhere and carry-any-amount ability.

