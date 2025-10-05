Mahindra Bolero and Neo Facelift to be Launched in India Tomorrow

First major update for the Bolero Neo

No mechanical changes expected

The Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo facelifts will be launched in India tomorrow. This is the Neo’s first facelift since its 2021 launch, while for the Bolero, this is a significant update that is expected to be the last one for this generation of the SUV. Leaked images reveal a new face, updated interior, and new alloys for both SUVs. Some feature updates are also expected, although specific additions are unclear.

Both cars will make use of the automaker’s 1.5-litre, three-cylinder diesel motor, of which the Bolero (mHawk75) produces 75bhp and 210Nm. With the Bolero Neo, power figures stand at 100bhp and 240Nm (mHawk100). Both engines are only available with a five-speed MT system.

These facelifts arrive after a significant period for both vehicles, but the move shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering that both the Bolero and the Bolero Neo are strong sellers in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, where word of mouth and generational sentiments drive sales numbers.