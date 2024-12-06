CarWale
    AD

    Mahindra Be 6e Vs Tata Curvv EV: The game is on.

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    26,203 Views
    Mahindra Be 6e Vs Tata Curvv EV: The game is on.

    Dawn of the mid-size

    Until this point, most of the electric vehicles that had come along in the premium segment were either compact or very large. Then, for the Rs. 19 lakh-Rs. 25 lakh price bracket, there was only the MG ZS EV. However, earlier this year we got the Tata Curvv EV. Now, in the course of the next few months, we will be getting all the big guns with their cars, and the first of the new lot is the Mahindra BE 6e. It’s a rival to the Tata Curvv EV and here is how they stack up against each other.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    One road, two approaches

    In their basic essence, both cars are coupe SUVs but with slightly different approaches to the game. The Curvv has more angular lines, while the BE 6e is a little softer but has quite a few sporty elements to help it stand out above the crowd. 

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter

    They are evenly matched in terms of dimensions, though the BE 6e does manage to edge out the Curvv EV significantly in terms of wheelbase and ground clearance. We expect the Curvv EV to step up to the plate and match the 6e whenever Tata decides to bring it into its Racer fold. One area where the Be 6e stands out is on the colour palette front with a much brighter set of options as compared to what the Curvv EV offers, at least in the present scenario.

    Interior Dashboard

    It’s all in the features.

    Both Mahindra and Tata have understood that to show up and make a strong impact, their features game has to be strong. As standard, both cars get six airbags, climate control with rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, dual digital screens, 360-degree camera, connected car technology, panoramic sunroof/glass roof with voice control, ambient lighting, Level 2 ADAS, and a full LED light package.

    Interior Steering Wheel

    However, over the Curvv EV, the BE 6e gets bigger displays on the dashboard, HUD with AR display, more options in terms of drive modes, and availability of a higher number of in-built apps. The last point may seem more valuable, on paper at least, but in reality, it means spending more time looking at the screen and less on the road.

    Left Side View

    Powertrains compared

    The Tata Curvv EV can be had in two states of ‘tune’. The first is a 45kWh battery pack offering a range of 502km and mated to an electric motor producing 148bhp/215Nm and powering the front wheels. If you go in for the 55kWh battery pack, the range is 585km, while the electric motor here produces 165bhp/215Nm and powers the front wheels.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The BE 6e has gone in for a more ‘traditional’ approach with an RWD layout to account for its more powerful engines. The INGLO platform that underpins this car supports both 59kWh and 79kWh battery pack options. The WLTP-certified range for the 59kWh battery pack is 535km and for the 79kWh battery pack, it is 682km. With the 59kWh battery pack, the motor output is 229bhp/380Nm, while in the 79kWh version, it's 284bhp/380Nm.

    Exterior Wheel

    Competition en-route

    While the BE 6e, MG ZS EV, and the Curvv EV are the current players, they will be joined by vehicles like the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Honda Elevate EV, Hyundai Creta EV, Kia Carens EV, and Toyota’s version of the e Vitara. A majority of these cars will be launched by the second half of CY 2025.

    Mahindra Be 6e First Drive Review

    Tata Curvv EV First Drive Review

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    India-bound next-gen Citroen C5 Aircross spied testing
     Next 
    Jeep Compass attracts massive year-end discounts

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Be 6 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra XEV 9e Design & Interior Review | 656km Range | Rs 21.9 Lakh
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra XEV 9e Design & Interior Review | 656km Range | Rs 21.9 Lakh
    By CarWale Team28 Nov 2024
    32189 Views
    149 Likes
    5 Positives & 2 Negatives of Mahindra XUV700 AX7 | Detailed Review!
    youtube-icon
    5 Positives & 2 Negatives of Mahindra XUV700 AX7 | Detailed Review!
    By CarWale Team29 Mar 2024
    267435 Views
    1547 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 43.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M4
    BMW M4
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Rs. 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 1.03 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 911
    Porsche 911
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M8
    BMW M8
    Rs. 2.44 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 718
    Porsche 718
    Rs. 1.48 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 48.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th DEC
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q7
    Audi Q7
    Rs. 88.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Be 6
    Mahindra Be 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M5
    BMW M5
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

    Rs. 3.04 - 5.00 CroreEstimated Price

    9th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW New X3
    BMW New X3

    Rs. 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    8th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Mifa 9
    MG Mifa 9

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Be 6
    Mahindra Be 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Be 6 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 20.05 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 20.06 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 20.09 Lakh
    PuneRs. 20.05 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 22.69 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 21.18 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 20.06 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 20.05 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 20.03 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra XEV 9e Design & Interior Review | 656km Range | Rs 21.9 Lakh
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra XEV 9e Design & Interior Review | 656km Range | Rs 21.9 Lakh
    By CarWale Team28 Nov 2024
    32189 Views
    149 Likes
    5 Positives & 2 Negatives of Mahindra XUV700 AX7 | Detailed Review!
    youtube-icon
    5 Positives & 2 Negatives of Mahindra XUV700 AX7 | Detailed Review!
    By CarWale Team29 Mar 2024
    267435 Views
    1547 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra Be 6e Vs Tata Curvv EV: The game is on.