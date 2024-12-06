Mahindra Be 6e Vs Tata Curvv EV: The game is on.

Dawn of the mid-size

Until this point, most of the electric vehicles that had come along in the premium segment were either compact or very large. Then, for the Rs. 19 lakh-Rs. 25 lakh price bracket, there was only the MG ZS EV. However, earlier this year we got the Tata Curvv EV. Now, in the course of the next few months, we will be getting all the big guns with their cars, and the first of the new lot is the Mahindra BE 6e. It’s a rival to the Tata Curvv EV and here is how they stack up against each other.

One road, two approaches

In their basic essence, both cars are coupe SUVs but with slightly different approaches to the game. The Curvv has more angular lines, while the BE 6e is a little softer but has quite a few sporty elements to help it stand out above the crowd.

They are evenly matched in terms of dimensions, though the BE 6e does manage to edge out the Curvv EV significantly in terms of wheelbase and ground clearance. We expect the Curvv EV to step up to the plate and match the 6e whenever Tata decides to bring it into its Racer fold. One area where the Be 6e stands out is on the colour palette front with a much brighter set of options as compared to what the Curvv EV offers, at least in the present scenario.

It’s all in the features.

Both Mahindra and Tata have understood that to show up and make a strong impact, their features game has to be strong. As standard, both cars get six airbags, climate control with rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, dual digital screens, 360-degree camera, connected car technology, panoramic sunroof/glass roof with voice control, ambient lighting, Level 2 ADAS, and a full LED light package.

However, over the Curvv EV, the BE 6e gets bigger displays on the dashboard, HUD with AR display, more options in terms of drive modes, and availability of a higher number of in-built apps. The last point may seem more valuable, on paper at least, but in reality, it means spending more time looking at the screen and less on the road.

Powertrains compared

The Tata Curvv EV can be had in two states of ‘tune’. The first is a 45kWh battery pack offering a range of 502km and mated to an electric motor producing 148bhp/215Nm and powering the front wheels. If you go in for the 55kWh battery pack, the range is 585km, while the electric motor here produces 165bhp/215Nm and powers the front wheels.

The BE 6e has gone in for a more ‘traditional’ approach with an RWD layout to account for its more powerful engines. The INGLO platform that underpins this car supports both 59kWh and 79kWh battery pack options. The WLTP-certified range for the 59kWh battery pack is 535km and for the 79kWh battery pack, it is 682km. With the 59kWh battery pack, the motor output is 229bhp/380Nm, while in the 79kWh version, it's 284bhp/380Nm.

Competition en-route

While the BE 6e, MG ZS EV, and the Curvv EV are the current players, they will be joined by vehicles like the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Honda Elevate EV, Hyundai Creta EV, Kia Carens EV, and Toyota’s version of the e Vitara. A majority of these cars will be launched by the second half of CY 2025.

