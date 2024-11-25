Mahindra BE 6e to debut tomorrow globally

To be showcased alongside the XEV 9e

Both models are underpinned by the INGLO platform

The Mahindra BE 6e is set to make its global debut tomorrow, 26 November 2024, alongside the launch of the XEV 9e. Both models will be underpinned by the INGLO platform and are the next phase of the Indian automaker’s electric mobility business.

Highlights of the new BE 6e

The BE 6e was previously called the BE 05, essentially an all-electric five-seater coupe SUV. Some of the highlights of the new BE 6e include the new ‘BE’ logos, C-shaped LED DRLs surrounding the headlamps, glass roof, dual screen displays, twin-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, and a driver-centric cabin layout.

Expected feature list of the BE 6e

As for the features, the BE 6e will come packed with all the latest equipment including a wireless charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, ambient lighting, Type C charging port, ventilated and powered front seats, electronic parking brake with auto hold, auto-dimming IRVM, and multiple drive modes.

Mahindra BE 6e battery pack

As for the battery pack, the automaker will bundle the new models with a 59kWh and a 79kWh unit. Both EVs will support a maximum fast charging of 175kW. This will help the EV to juice up from 20 to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes.