    Mahindra BE 6e to debut tomorrow globally

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    26,618 Views
    Mahindra BE 6e to debut tomorrow globally
    • To be showcased alongside the XEV 9e
    • Both models are underpinned by the INGLO platform

    The Mahindra BE 6e is set to make its global debut tomorrow, 26 November 2024, alongside the launch of the XEV 9e. Both models will be underpinned by the INGLO platform and are the next phase of the Indian automaker’s electric mobility business.

    Highlights of the new BE 6e

    The BE 6e was previously called the BE 05, essentially an all-electric five-seater coupe SUV. Some of the highlights of the new BE 6e include the new ‘BE’ logos, C-shaped LED DRLs surrounding the headlamps, glass roof, dual screen displays, twin-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, and a driver-centric cabin layout.

    Mahindra BE 6e Left Front Three Quarter

    Expected feature list of the BE 6e

    As for the features, the BE 6e will come packed with all the latest equipment including a wireless charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, ambient lighting, Type C charging port, ventilated and powered front seats, electronic parking brake with auto hold, auto-dimming IRVM, and multiple drive modes.

    Mahindra BE 6e battery pack

    Mahindra BE 6e Right Front Three Quarter

    As for the battery pack, the automaker will bundle the new models with a 59kWh and a 79kWh unit. Both EVs will support a maximum fast charging of 175kW. This will help the EV to juice up from 20 to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes.

    Mahindra Be 6 Image
    Mahindra Be 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mahindra Be 6 Gallery

    Mahindra Be 6 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 20.05 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 20.06 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 20.09 Lakh
    PuneRs. 20.05 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 22.69 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 21.18 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 20.06 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 20.05 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 20.03 Lakh

    Popular Videos

