Mahindra BE 6e teased ahead of debut next week

Ahead of its debut scheduled to take place next week, Mahindra has released teasers of the new BE 6e electric SUV coupe. The model, which will be unveiled alongside the XEV 9e, is likely to arrive with two battery pack options.

As seen in the design sketches, the new BE 6e will get C-shaped LED DRLs, dual pod projector headlamps, skid plates at the front and rear, bonnet scoop, squared wheel arches, large dual-tone alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, blacked-out A and B-pillars, C-pillar-mounted rear door handles, sloping roofline, and an integrated spoiler.

Inside, the 2024 BE 6e will feature a new three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with an orange insert at the top, single frame for the dual screen setup, airplane-styled gear lever, strap-like door handles, and a HUD. Elsewhere, it is expected to receive a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless mobile charger, rotary dial, and a floating centre console.

Earlier this week, Mahindra revealed a few technical specifications that will be offered under the INGLO platform. This platform underpins the XEV 9e and the BE 6e among other upcoming Mahindra EVs. There will be two battery pack options on offer – 79kWh and 59kWh. Using a 175kW fast charger, the battery can be juiced up from 20-80 per cent in just 20 minutes.