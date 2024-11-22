CarWale
    AD

    Mahindra BE 6e teased ahead of debut next week

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    24,901 Views
    Mahindra BE 6e teased ahead of debut next week
    • To be unveiled on 26 November
    • Will be showcased alongside the XEV 9e

    Ahead of its debut scheduled to take place next week, Mahindra has released teasers of the new BE 6e electric SUV coupe. The model, which will be unveiled alongside the XEV 9e, is likely to arrive with two battery pack options.

    Mahindra BE 6e Dashboard

    As seen in the design sketches, the new BE 6e will get C-shaped LED DRLs, dual pod projector headlamps, skid plates at the front and rear, bonnet scoop, squared wheel arches, large dual-tone alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, blacked-out A and B-pillars, C-pillar-mounted rear door handles, sloping roofline, and an integrated spoiler.

    Inside, the 2024 BE 6e will feature a new three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with an orange insert at the top, single frame for the dual screen setup, airplane-styled gear lever, strap-like door handles, and a HUD. Elsewhere, it is expected to receive a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless mobile charger, rotary dial, and a floating centre console.

    Mahindra BE 6e Left Front Three Quarter

    Earlier this week, Mahindra revealed a few technical specifications that will be offered under the INGLO platform. This platform underpins the XEV 9e and the BE 6e among other upcoming Mahindra EVs. There will be two battery pack options on offer – 79kWh and 59kWh. Using a 175kW fast charger, the battery can be juiced up from 20-80 per cent in just 20 minutes.

    Mahindra Be 6 Image
    Mahindra Be 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai reveals Ioniq 9 EV with 620km range
     Next 
    Citroen eC3 real-world range tested

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Be 6 Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 43.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M4
    BMW M4
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Rs. 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 1.03 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 911
    Porsche 911
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M8
    BMW M8
    Rs. 2.44 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 718
    Porsche 718
    Rs. 1.48 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th DEC
    Audi Q7
    Audi Q7
    Rs. 88.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th NOV
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th NOV
    Mahindra Be 6
    Mahindra Be 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th NOV
    BMW M5
    BMW M5
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st NOV
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Camry 2024
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Dec 2024
    Toyota Camry 2024

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Dec 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Dec 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW New X3
    BMW New X3

    Rs. 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch facelift
    Tata Punch facelift

    Rs. 6.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3 facelift
    Citroen C3 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen Aircross facelift
    Citroen Aircross facelift

    Rs. 10.25 - 14.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Be 6
    Mahindra Be 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th NOV
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th NOV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Be 6 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 20.05 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 20.06 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 20.09 Lakh
    PuneRs. 20.05 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 22.69 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 21.18 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 20.06 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 20.05 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 20.03 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra BE 6e teased ahead of debut next week