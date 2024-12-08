Mahindra BE 6e renamed to BE 6

Mahindra to contest the right to continue to use BE 6e in court

The new name is cited to be temporary

Mahindra recently launched its first born-electric vehicles, the XEV 9e and the BE 6e in the country. The latter now has been renamed to ‘BE 6’ following a lawsuit against IndiGo for the nomenclature ‘6e’.

According to the brand, the trademark registration for its BE range, specifically the BE 6e is done under class 12. Moreover, Mahindra’s mark is ‘BE 6e’ and not just ‘6E’, which is used by IndiGo. That said, the brand also clarified that the BE 6e differs fundamentally from IndiGo’s 6E, which represents an airline. Meanwhile, Mahindra’s focus is on an entirely different industry sector and product, eliminating any conflict.

Mahindra will continue to contest this matter in court to reserve the right to use the brand name ‘BE 6e’. Until then, the Mahindra BE 6e will be called BE 6.