Mahindra BE 6e launched in India at Rs 18.9 lakh

First compact BEV from Mahindra

Offered with more than 500km range

The Mahindra BE 6e electric vehicle has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 18.9 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). This is Mahindra’s first-ever compact born electric vehicle and bookings will begin soon with deliveries slated for end of Feb or early March 2025.

Originally called the BE 05, the BE 6e is a coupe SUV with styling elements such as jewel-like headlights, rear LED light bar, and 20-inch wheels for the top-spec variant. The 6e has a little smaller boot than the 9e but then still has a respectable big boot space of 455 litres. In addition, it gets a frunk of 45 litres. Dimension-wise the BE 6e measures 4,371mm in length, has a ground clearance of 207mm, and a battery ground clearance of 218mm.

The 6e's cabin is driver-focused and inspired by fighter jets like thrusters. Like the XEV 9e, even the BE 6e is a feature-packed model. In fact, one of the most feature-loaded models that gets a multi-zone climate control, multiple drive modes, wireless phone charging, high-end infotainment system (Mahindra Sonic studio), panoramic sunroof, connected car technology, and an AI (artificial intelligence) interface. An interesting fact about the 6e uses a wiring harness that is about three kilometres long. Moreover, it has more than 2,000 circuits and 36 ECUs. Even on the safety front, there are seven airbags, ADAS, 360 degree camera, and many more.

Powertrain

The INGLO platform that underpins this car supports both 59kWh and 79kWh battery pack options. The WLTP certified range for the 79kWh battery pack is 550km for the BE 6e which is more than the 9e. In fact, the 6e has a powerful performance credential with 288bhp and 380Nm of torque on offer. It can sprint from 0-100kmph in 6.7 seconds and can also fast charge from 20-80 per cent in 20 minutes with a 175kWh DC fast charger. What's more, there's a lifetime warranty on the battery pack for private registrations and first owners.