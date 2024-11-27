CarWale
    Mahindra BE 6e colour options revealed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra BE 6e colour options revealed
    • Prices start at Rs. 18.9 lakh
    • Claimed to offer 682km range on a single full charge

    Mahindra launched the new BE 6e electric coupe SUV in the country earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs. 18.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). The carmaker has now confirmed the colour palette of the model.

    Mahindra BE 6e Right Front Three Quarter

    According to official details, the new BE 6e EV will be available in eight colours, namely Firestorm Orange, Desert Myst, Everest White Satin, Tango Red, Stealth Black, Desert Myst Satin, Everest White, and Deep Forest.

    The 2024 Mahindra BE 6e will be propelled by 59kWh and 79kWh battery packs with a single electric motor powering the rear wheels. The maximum power output in the range stands at 281bhp and 380Nm of torque. The model has a claimed range of 682km (MIDC cycle) on a single full charge with the 79kWh version. Additionally, the battery can be charged from 20-80 per cent in 20 minutes with a 175kW fast charger.

    Mahindra BE 6e Left Rear Three Quarter

    Design highlights of the BE 6e electric coupe SUV include C-shaped LED DRLs, flush-fitting door handles, C-pillar-mounted rear door handles, blacked-out ORVMs, glossy black cladding, connected LED taillights, and more. Inside, it features a floating centre console, dual digital screens, aircraft-inspired controls, Level 2 ADAS suite, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, NFC key card, drive modes, and OTA updates. Also up for offer is a frunk with a space of 45 litres.

    Mahindra Be 6 Image
    Mahindra Be 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
