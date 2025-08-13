Mahindra BE 6 to Get a New Version? Debuts Tomorrow

Teaser hints at a new iteration of the BE 6

To be showcased on 14 August

Mahindra has released a surprise teaser of what appears to be a new version of the BE 6 electric SUV, ahead of its scheduled concept showcases on 14 and 15 August. The dark teaser images reveal glimpses of the front fascia and lighting elements.

One frame shows the BE 6’s illuminated DRLs and headlamps cutting through the darkness, while another highlights the layered LED signature on the front bumper. The styling cues are in line with Mahindra’s Born Electric (BE) design language, with sharp lighting elements and a bold stance.

The imagery suggests that this version of the BE 6 could be more than just a cosmetic update. Industry speculation points towards the possibility of an all-black concept or an all-wheel-drive (AWD) performance-focused variant, expanding the BE 6’s appeal beyond its standard configuration.

If the teasers are anything to go by, this could be Mahindra’s way of signalling that the BE range will include diverse body styles and drivetrain options, potentially targeting both lifestyle and enthusiast buyers.

The full reveal is just a day away, and all eyes will be on Mahindra to see whether this mysterious BE 6 variant turns out to be an all-black edition, a dual-motor AWD powerhouse, or something entirely unexpected.