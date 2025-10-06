CarWale
    Mahindra BE 6 Rall-E Spotted in Chennai

    Mahindra BE 6 Rall-E Spotted in Chennai
    • BE 6-based off-roader
    • Dual-motor setup likely

    The Mahindra BE 6 Rall-E was spotted a couple of months ago. Essentially an off-road derivative of the BE 6, the Rall-E is expected to launch next year. The aggressive SUV was spotted again, and this time, in Chennai.

    The test mule was completely wrapped, making it difficult to distinguish between design elements of the outgoing BE 6 and the BE 6 Rall-E. However, the headlights and DRLs look repositioned and more aggressive.

    Mahindra BE 6 Front View

    Look sideways, and there’s a carrier on the roof. A few visible elements include a white paint, green decal, black wheel arch claddings, and steel wheels (at least from the looks).

    Mechanically, the BE 6 Rall-E may get a dual-motor setup as opposed to the existing BE 6, which churns out 210kW/380Nm. The addition of another motor should ideally add about 80kW/100Nm, Taking the cumulative power output to 290kW/480Nm.

