Mahindra BE 6 Pack 3 launched in India at Rs. 26.90 lakh

Launched in India on 26 November

Test drives to begin on 7 February

Hot on the heels of its elder sibling, Mahindra has announced prices for the BE 6 Pack 3 and it is priced at Rs. 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom without price of home charger). We have already driven the car and you can check out the video below.

Design highlights

The BE 6 is Mahindra’s smaller of its two new EVs and also the sportier of the two in terms of overall design. Highlights here include the short overhangs, large wheels, LED light package and connected tail lamps. It shares much of its interiors with the XEV 9e but has its displays oriented towards the drivers and gets a cowl-like element separating the driver and front passenger.

Feature highlights

The Pack 3 variant featured in our videos and photos gets dual digital screens with wireless phone mirroring, climate control with rear vents, panoramic glass roof, connected car technology, ventilated and powered front seats and USB C charging ports for both the front and rear occupants.

Powertrain details

The 79kWh battery pack has a range of 682km and is powered by an RWD motor producing 284bhp/380Nm. The smaller 59KWh battery pack has a range of 535km and its motor produces 230bhp and 380Nm.

Rivals and important dates

This is Mahindra's answer to the Tata Curvv EV, Maruti e Vitara, Hyundai Creta EV, MG ZS EV, Kia Caren EV, Toyota Urban Cruiser EV and future models from Honda, Skoda and Volkswagen. Tes drives for the car will begin on 7 February, bookings will open from 14 February and deliveries from early March 2025.

Mahindra BE 6 First Drive Review