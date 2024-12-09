Mahindra BE 6 (BE 6e) driven: Now in pictures

Electric-origin SUV

Available in two battery packs

Mahindra and Mahindra recently unveiled two electric-origin SUVs namely the BE 6e (now BE 6) and the XEV 9e. We got a chance to drive both of these and the first drive impressions are already live. While we have already detailed the 9e in pictures, here is a picture gallery of the BE 6 detailing specifications from its first drive.

Mahindra BE 6 picture gallery

The BE 6 is the first model under the BE sub-brand and the electric SUV coupe measures 4,371mm in length, 1,907mm in width, 1,627mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,775mm.

Its design is based on the BE.05 concept and the 6 EV has a ground clearance of 207mm. It boasts a 455 litre boot as well as a 45 litre frunk.

Featuring a slim and aggressive front fascia with U-shaped LED DRLs, the EV has an athletic look with a coupe-like roof line and chunky wheel arches.

Besides, the BE 6 gets LED taillights connected by an LED lightbar, bumper integrated diffuser, and a split rear spoiler. It rides on 19-inch aero-optimised wheels with optional 20-inch rims too.

Inside, the 6's interior is just as modern and futuristic as its exterior. It has two 12.3-inch screens, one each for the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment system.

The latter runs the brand's new MAIA software, while the car gets over 30 pre-installed apps and a centre console that wraps around the driver for a cockpit-like look and feel.

Other features include a two-spoke steering wheel, augmented reality head-up display, wireless charging, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof.

Moreover, there's a powered driver's seat with memory function, 5G connectivity with in-built Wi-Fi, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

What's more, thanks to BYOD (Bring Your Own Device), occupants can plug in any external device on the front seat backs.

Safety features include a 360-degree camera, seven airbags, and Level 2 ADAS. The EV also has a semi-active suspension, regenerative braking, brake-by-wire technology, and disc brakes all around.

The Mahindra BE 6 is based on the INGLO platform like the XEV 9e and will also be offered with two battery options — 59kWh and 79kWh.

While the former comes with an electric motor that produces 225bhp and 380Nm of torque, the larger battery comes paired with a single electric motor producing 277bhp and 380Nm of torque.

There are three drive modes — Range, Everyday, and Race. The carmaker claims the BE 6e can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 6.7 seconds.

For its 79kWh battery pack, it has a claimed ARAI range of 682km. Another thing worth mentioning is that it can be charged from 20-80 per cent in just 20 minutes using a 175kW DC fast charger.

Pictures by Kapil Angane