CarWale
    AD

    Mahindra BE 6 (BE 6e) driven: Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    27,206 Views
    Mahindra BE 6 (BE 6e) driven: Now in pictures
    • Electric-origin SUV
    • Available in two battery packs

    Mahindra and Mahindra recently unveiled two electric-origin SUVs namely the BE 6e (now BE 6) and the XEV 9e. We got a chance to drive both of these and the first drive impressions are already live. While we have already detailed the 9e in pictures, here is a picture gallery of the BE 6 detailing specifications from its first drive.

    Right Side View

    Mahindra BE 6 picture gallery

    The BE 6 is the first model under the BE sub-brand and the electric SUV coupe measures 4,371mm in length, 1,907mm in width, 1,627mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,775mm.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Its design is based on the BE.05 concept and the 6 EV has a ground clearance of 207mm. It boasts a 455 litre boot as well as a 45 litre frunk.

    Front View

    Featuring a slim and aggressive front fascia with U-shaped LED DRLs, the EV has an athletic look with a coupe-like roof line and chunky wheel arches.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Besides, the BE 6 gets LED taillights connected by an LED lightbar, bumper integrated diffuser, and a split rear spoiler. It rides on 19-inch aero-optimised wheels with optional 20-inch rims too.

    Interior Dashboard

    Inside, the 6's interior is just as modern and futuristic as its exterior. It has two 12.3-inch screens, one each for the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment system.

    Infotainment System

    The latter runs the brand's new MAIA software, while the car gets over 30 pre-installed apps and a centre console that wraps around the driver for a cockpit-like look and feel.

    Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Other features include a two-spoke steering wheel, augmented reality head-up display, wireless charging, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof.

    Sunroof/Moonroof

    Moreover, there's a powered driver's seat with memory function, 5G connectivity with in-built Wi-Fi, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

    Dashboard

    What's more, thanks to BYOD (Bring Your Own Device), occupants can plug in any external device on the front seat backs.

    Safety features include a 360-degree camera, seven airbags, and Level 2 ADAS. The EV also has a semi-active suspension, regenerative braking, brake-by-wire technology, and disc brakes all around.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Mahindra BE 6 is based on the INGLO platform like the XEV 9e and will also be offered with two battery options — 59kWh and 79kWh.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    While the former comes with an electric motor that produces 225bhp and 380Nm of torque, the larger battery comes paired with a single electric motor producing 277bhp and 380Nm of torque.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    There are three drive modes — Range, Everyday, and Race. The carmaker claims the BE 6e can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 6.7 seconds.

    Rear View

    For its 79kWh battery pack, it has a claimed ARAI range of 682km. Another thing worth mentioning is that it can be charged from 20-80 per cent in just 20 minutes using a 175kW DC fast charger.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Pictures by Kapil Angane

    Mahindra Be 6 Image
    Mahindra Be 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Motors to hike prices of its SUVs and cars from January 2025
     Next 
    New Toyota Camry teased ahead of launch on 11 December

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Be 6 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra XEV 9e Design & Interior Review | 656km Range | Rs 21.9 Lakh
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra XEV 9e Design & Interior Review | 656km Range | Rs 21.9 Lakh
    By CarWale Team28 Nov 2024
    32321 Views
    149 Likes
    5 Positives & 2 Negatives of Mahindra XUV700 AX7 | Detailed Review!
    youtube-icon
    5 Positives & 2 Negatives of Mahindra XUV700 AX7 | Detailed Review!
    By CarWale Team29 Mar 2024
    268225 Views
    1551 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 43.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M4
    BMW M4
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo
    Rs. 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 1.03 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 911
    Porsche 911
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M8
    BMW M8
    Rs. 2.44 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 718
    Porsche 718
    Rs. 1.48 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 48.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th DEC
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q7
    Audi Q7
    Rs. 88.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Be 6
    Mahindra Be 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M5
    BMW M5
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

    Rs. 3.04 - 5.00 CroreEstimated Price

    9th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW New X3
    BMW New X3

    Rs. 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    8th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Mifa 9
    MG Mifa 9

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Be 6
    Mahindra Be 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Be 6 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 20.05 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 20.06 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 20.09 Lakh
    PuneRs. 20.05 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 22.69 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 21.18 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 20.06 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 20.05 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 20.03 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra XEV 9e Design & Interior Review | 656km Range | Rs 21.9 Lakh
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra XEV 9e Design & Interior Review | 656km Range | Rs 21.9 Lakh
    By CarWale Team28 Nov 2024
    32321 Views
    149 Likes
    5 Positives & 2 Negatives of Mahindra XUV700 AX7 | Detailed Review!
    youtube-icon
    5 Positives & 2 Negatives of Mahindra XUV700 AX7 | Detailed Review!
    By CarWale Team29 Mar 2024
    268225 Views
    1551 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra BE 6 (BE 6e) driven: Now in pictures