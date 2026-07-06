Mahindra BE 07 Takes Production Shape: New Details Confirmed

Gets frameless doors

Will be positioned above the BE 6

While it remains anyone’s guess as to what Mahindra is set to announce on 15 August this year, the company continues testing its upcoming models across the streets of India. The latest set of spy shots reveal an updated version of the BE 07 BEV.

As seen in the pictures here, there are two test mules of the new Mahindra BE 07, both wearing a different camouflage design. The model seems to be in near-production form, considering it runs on the production-spec headlamps, but features makeshift taillights at the same time.

The 2026 BE 07 will come equipped with frameless doors, motorised flush-fitting door handles, large alloy wheels with a blacked-out finish, front parking sensors, fog lights, angular projector headlamps, tailgate-mounted number plate recess, and a rear wiper and washer. Also up for offer will be vertically stacked LED taillights. The window line, sloping roofline, and the rear profile seem to be inspired by the Range Rover Velar.

Inside, Mahindra’s new electric offering is likely to come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, ADAS, ventilated front seats, multi-zone climate control, dual screens on the dashboard, two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six airbags, HUD, and Type-C fast charging ports.

Details regarding the powertrains and technical specifications of the upcoming Mahindra BE 07 remain unknown at the moment. It could be offered with the 59kWh and 79kWh battery packs that are offered with the current crop of Mahindra’s BEVs. What we do know, though, is that the BE 07 will sit above the BE 6 in the carmaker’s EV lineup. We expect more details of this upcoming electric SUV to surface ahead of its debut. Stay tuned for updates.