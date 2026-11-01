Mahindra BE 07 Spotted Charging

3-screen dashboard confirmed

May get AWD to rival Tata Sierra EV

Through a series of spy shots of the Mahindra BE 07, clearer ones have now surfaced on the internet, giving us a glimpse of its design language. This electric SUV is confirmed to get a tri-cluster display and a few premium touches.

This time around, the BE 07 was spotted charging, and C-shaped lighting elements at the front, look familiar. Frameless windows have been sighted before, and what appears to look like flush-fitting door handles, are pop-out versions of the same. ORVMs also appear to be differently designed.

While it is too early to comment on the mechanicals of the Mahindra BE 07, this SUV will clearly slot above the preceding BE 6. While AWD for the top-spec version is anticipated by a few, we expect an upgrade in power output, given that Mahindra currently has no direct rival to the Tata Sierra EV QWD. No launch timelines are out, but a showcase at the 2027 Bharat Mobility Expo could be likely.

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