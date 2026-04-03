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    Mahindra Announces Price Hike of up to 2.5% Across SUV Range

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    Jay Shah

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    Mahindra Announces Price Hike of up to 2.5% Across SUV Range
    • Average hike of 1.6 per cent
    • New prices effective from 6 April

    Mahindra has announced a price hike across its SUV and commercial vehicle portfolio, effective 6 April. The revision will see prices increase by up to 2.5 per cent, with an average hike of 1.6 per cent across the range.

    The carmaker has attributed the price increase to rising input costs and overall cost escalations. The revised pricing will be applicable across its internal combustion engine (ICE) SUV lineup as well as its commercial vehicle range. This includes the XUV 3XO EV, XEV 9S, BE 6, and XEV 9e electric cars in Mahindra’s range.

    Mahindra Left Front Three Quarter

    Notably, the recently introduced Mahindra XUV7XO will see the price revision only after the delivery of the first 40,000 bookings, which are currently price-protected.

    There are no changes to the features or mechanical specifications of any models as part of this revision.

    Recently, Mahindra reintroduced the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition and the Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition, and both models have started customer deliveries. Besides this, the brand continues to test upcoming models such as the Mahindra Vision S, Mahindra Thar facelift, and the Mahindra Scorpio N facelift. The brand also sold over 61,000 units in March 2026 and ranked third after Maruti Suzuki and Tata.

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