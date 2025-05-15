Mahindra Announces New Products For CY26: New Platform Debut on 15 August

Three ICE and two BEVs on the cards for 2026

First new platform model in 2027

Five New Models in CY2026

Mahindra has revealed that it will launch five new models in CY2026, of which three will be ICE models, while two of them will be BEVs. According to the automaker, two of these products will be mid-cycle facelifts.

One of the BEVs is expected to be the XEV 7e (electric XUV700), while the second is likely to be the Thar.e. The former was leaked during the launch of the XEV 9e and the BE6, while the latter was showcased in its concept form at the automaker’s South Africa event in 2023.

In terms of ICE models, one of the cars is expected to be a facelift of the Scorpio-N. On sale since 2022, the facelift is expected to get the same upgrades that will feature in the production version of the Global Pik Up truck, set to launch in 2026. The second vehicle could be the next-gen XUV500 - Mahindra's answer to the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. The third car is expected to be a mid-life update for the XUV700, which has been on sale since 2021.

New Platform

Mahindra has also officially announced that it will reveal a new platform on 15 August. It is expected to be a multi-powertrain platform with support for ICE and EV models, all of which are expected to be SUVs/crossovers. One of these products is expected to be a new-generation Bolero, something that’s been due for a long time now. Along with this, Mahindra also announced that it was expanding its production in Chakan by 1.2 lakh units to accommodate the new platform, and this would be ready by 2027.