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    Mahindra announces 10 new ICE models and six new EVs by 2031

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    Desirazu Venkat

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    Mahindra announces 10 new ICE models and six new EVs by 2031
    • New platform to go into action by CY2027
    • Export to LHD markets on the cards

    Mahindra has revised its future product pipeline and will now launch 10 new ICE vehicles and 6 new EVs by 2031. It has been confirmed that these will be 10 new nameplates and one mid-cycle product refresh for the ICE range, while the EV family will include both new products and mid-cycle refreshes.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    ICE range

    We already know that first on that list will be updates for the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic, both of which are expected to dominate Mahindra’s 15 August event, where it has been showcasing a new product or technology every year for the last five years. Later on in the year, we expect a major update for the Thar, most probably along the lines of what has been seen in the Roxx SUV.

    However, the big push is expected to arrive in late 2026/early 2027, where Mahindra will showcase the first of its NU_IQ products, and we expect this to be the production-ready version of the Vision S concept. It will be showcased in both compact and sub-compact form and be the basis for the next-generation Scorpio range.

    Over the course of the next four years, we will get production-ready versions of the Vision X, Vision T and Vision XT. Of these, we expect compact and sub-compact versions of the Vision X and Vision T, while the Vision SX will player younger brother to the Scorpio N-based pickup truck.

    Exterior Left Side View

    Finally, we expect Mahindra to bring the Bolero and Neo name into the next-gen and given their target markets don’t expect them to evolve as much as the rest of the new age Mahindra range but will be new nonetheless.

    EV range

    While it is clear as to what will be offered in the upcoming ICE range, the future EV family from Mahindra is still a little vague. Currently, it has the BE6, XEV 9e, and XEV 9S, and these will be joined by the XUV3XO EV in early 2027. These are expected to be joined by EV versions of the Vision S and Vision X. The Indian automaker had earlier announced seven new models by 2030 but has culled the list down by a model, a move that is likely to have come on the back of a drop in demand for EVs globally.

    Exterior Right Side View

    NU_IQ and Nagpur Plant

    Leading all of this will be Mahindra’s NU_IQ platform that will start service at their Chakan plant in 2027 before moving full scale to a new facility in Nagpur that will come online in CY2028. This will be Mahindra’s largest plant ever and will be equipped to produce ICE and EVs for both RHD and LHD markets, marking the next chapter in Mahindra’s automotive history.

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