Magenta ties up with Xavier Institutes to set up EV charging stations at multiple campuses

- Magenta charger inaugurated at Xavier Institute of Engineering Campus in Mahim

- The charging facility will be operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Magenta, a Charge Point Operator (CPO), has tied up with Xavier Institutes (part of the Jesuit Educational Network) to install EV charging stations in their educational campuses at multiple locations.

The initiative has been started off with the installation of the first EV charger at Xavier's Institute of Engineering Campus in Mahim, Mumbai. It is the first electric charging station in any educational institution in the city. The EV charging station will be operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week. These chargers will be controlled via the ChargeGrid App, which features online remote monitoring and an automated payment mechanism.

The charging station is a combination of AC and DC chargers (30kW DC Fast Charger and 7.4kW AC), which supports two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers. With this, Magenta will be installing EV chargers across Xavier’s network of educational institutes in India which pervades 83 university colleges, seven major institutes of business management, 22 technical institutes, 11 research institutes, over 92 high schools, and 15 specialised institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Maxson Lewis, CEO and Founder of Magenta, said, 'Colleges and institutions are leading the way when it comes to promoting low and zero-emission vehicles. We are pleased to see the support of the esteemed Xavier's Institute of Engineering to install an EV charging station. This reflects the Institute's dedication to sustainability and exhibits its foresight. We hope that this encourages healthy competition among campuses to be the greenest in the world.'