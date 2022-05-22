CarWale
    Magenta ChargeGrid partners with Ather for integrated EV charging solution

    Gajanan Kashikar

    The EV charging solution provider Magenta ChargeGrid has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the electric two-wheeler startup Ather to install EV chargers in India. This partnership will provide an integrated charging solution allowing all electric four-wheelers, three-wheelers, and two-wheelers to charge at the same charging station. 

    As claimed, the integrated charging setup is one of the county’s first programs aimed at collectively accelerating the EV charging infrastructure. In fact, Magenta ChargeGrid’s charging stations are already available in various Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities, and on highways. What’s more, its in-house designed and manufactured chargers support all the electric four-wheelers, such as the Tata Nexon, Tata Tigor, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona, and the Mahindra e-Verito.

    Magenta ChargeGrid has collaborated with numerous government entities and private firms to contribute to the growing EV infrastructure of the country. It further plans to expand its charging network by installing about 11,000 charging stations in 40 cities by the end of the financial year 2023.

    Commenting on the partnership, Maxson Lewis, Founder and Managing Director, Magenta, said, “At Magenta ChargeGrid, we strive to accelerate EV adoption in the country by creating an end-to-end EV ecosystem. This collaborative approach with Ather Energy, shall further our vision and allow consumers to access a network of smart and safe charging stations across the country and encourage a seamless EV adoption. This partnership approach will not just help Ather and other OEM players to rapidly scale their network but also help them to optimise the investment required.”

