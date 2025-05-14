CarWale
    Made-in-India Maruti Fronx Scores 4 Stars in Japan NCAP Crash Tests

    The Maruti Suzuki Fronx recently underwent rigorous Japan NCAP crash tests. The Made-in-India compact SUV bagged four stars for overall safety, bagging an 84 per cent score (163.75 of 193.8 points). Here’s a detailed breakdown.

    Preventive Safety

    The Fronx received a respectable 92 per cent score (79.42 of 85.8 points), further scoring 5 of 5 points for Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) in varied scenarios – pedestrian at daytime, pedestrian at night, and bicyclist. However, it only bagged 3 of 5 points for AEB (intersection). Other aspects like lane departure prevention assist, high-performance headlights, and pedal misapplication prevention gained 5 of 5, 4 of 5, and 4 of 5 points, respectively.

    Collision Safety

    The Fronx received a collective 76 per cent safety score, sitting at 76.33 of 100 points. This is further broken down into passenger and pedestrian protection, which stands at 52.29 and 24.05 points, respectively. The compact SUV bagged a 5 of 5 score in full-wrap frontal collision, side collision (driver’s seat), and pedestrian leg protection performance tests. Neck injury protection rear-end collision (driver and passenger seats) and passenger seat belt reminder tests stood at 4 of 5 points. However, pedestrian head protection tests stood at only 3 of 5 points. All impact tests were performed at a maximum of 55kmph.

    The Maruti Fronx is completely produced in India. Bearing a starting ex-showroom tag of Rs. 7.5 lakh, there are six variants and three powertrain options, of which the latter includes a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.2-litre CNG, and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor. The Japanese market gets 4WD and 1.5-litre mild-hybrid systems. Notably, the Fronx is the second Made-in-India Maruti car to be exported to Japan, with the Baleno being the first.

