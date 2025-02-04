Made-in-India Jimny clocks 50,000 bookings in Japan!

Sold as Suzuki Jimny Nomad in Japan

First batch deliveries to begin in April 2025

The Made-in-India five-door Suzuki Jimny has received an overwhelming response in Japan since launch. The automaker has registered over 50,000 bookings of the five-door off-roader within just 4 days of the price announcement in Japan. As a result, bookings are temporarily halted, as the deliveries of the first batch are set to commence in April 2025.

The Suzuki Jimny is sold in Japan as Jimny Nomad, with the same 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual, and a four-speed automatic gearbox. The proprietary AllGrip 4WD system along with a low-range transfer case, comes as standard.

The five-door Jimny is also sold in Australia, South Africa, and Mexico, where the lifestyle off-roader has gained immense popularity. Apparently, the sales in India have been rather slow, with the SUV being offered with heavy discounts to attract more sales.