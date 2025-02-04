CarWale
    AD

    Made-in-India Jimny clocks 50,000 bookings in Japan!

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    2,805 Views
    Made-in-India Jimny clocks 50,000 bookings in Japan!
    • Sold as Suzuki Jimny Nomad in Japan
    • First batch deliveries to begin in April 2025

    The Made-in-India five-door Suzuki Jimny has received an overwhelming response in Japan since launch. The automaker has registered over 50,000 bookings of the five-door off-roader within just 4 days of the price announcement in Japan. As a result, bookings are temporarily halted, as the deliveries of the first batch are set to commence in April 2025.

    The Suzuki Jimny is sold in Japan as Jimny Nomad, with the same 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual, and a four-speed automatic gearbox. The proprietary AllGrip 4WD system along with a low-range transfer case, comes as standard.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The five-door Jimny is also sold in Australia, South Africa, and Mexico, where the lifestyle off-roader has gained immense popularity. Apparently, the sales in India have been rather slow, with the SUV being offered with heavy discounts to attract more sales.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    New-gen Hyundai Venue spotted in India for the first time
     Next 
    Hyundai Creta prices revised in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Swift Manual | More Fun Than Expected | Driver's Cars S3, EP1
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Swift Manual | More Fun Than Expected | Driver's Cars S3, EP1
    By CarWale Team03 Jan 2025
    100100 Views
    361 Likes
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara | All You Need To Know
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara | All You Need To Know
    By CarWale Team31 Jan 2025
    4559 Views
    37 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 9.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    1st Feb
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 11.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 9.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    1st Feb
    Lotus Emeya
    Lotus Emeya
    Rs. 2.34 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jan
    Lotus Emira
    Lotus Emira
    Rs. 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jan
    BMW iX1 LWB
    BMW iX1 LWB
    Rs. 49.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta Electric
    Hyundai Creta Electric
    Rs. 17.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X3
    BMW X3
    Rs. 75.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology
    Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology
    Rs. 3.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 48.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi RS Q8 facelift
    Launching Soon
    Feb 2025
    Audi RS Q8 facelift

    Rs. 2.20 - 2.30 CroreEstimated Price

    17th Feb 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD Sealion 7
    BYD Sealion 7

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Octavia facelift
    Skoda Octavia facelift

    Rs. 35.00 - 40.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Audi Q6 e-tron
    Audi Q6 e-tron

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.50 CroreEstimated Price

    17th Mar 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 15.16 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 15.77 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 14.91 Lakh
    PuneRs. 15.16 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 15.76 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 14.12 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 15.90 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 14.87 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 14.46 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Swift Manual | More Fun Than Expected | Driver's Cars S3, EP1
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Swift Manual | More Fun Than Expected | Driver's Cars S3, EP1
    By CarWale Team03 Jan 2025
    100100 Views
    361 Likes
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara | All You Need To Know
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara | All You Need To Know
    By CarWale Team31 Jan 2025
    4559 Views
    37 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Made-in-India Jimny clocks 50,000 bookings in Japan!