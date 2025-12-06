Made-in-India Hyundai Grand i10 scores zero stars in G NCAP

• Zero stars for Adult Occupant Protection

• Three stars for Child Occupant Protection

The Made-in-India Hyundai Grand i10, tested for the South African market, has received a zero-star rating for Adult Occupant Protection and three stars for Child Occupant Protection in the latest NCAP crash assessment.

In the adult safety evaluation, the Grand i10 scored 3.83 out of 34 points. In the frontal offset test, the driver and passenger showed good protection for head and neck, but the driver’s chest protection was weak, while the passenger’s chest was rated adequate. Both occupants recorded marginal knee protection due to the risk of contact with unstable structures behind the dashboard.

The side impact test showed good protection for the head and pelvis and adequate protection for the abdomen. However, the chest protection was poor, significantly limiting the score. A side pole test was not performed since the model lacks standard side head protection. A seatbelt reminder is provided only for the driver.

For child safety, the car performed notably better, scoring 28.28 out of 49 points, translating to a three-star rating. In dynamic tests, both the 18-month-old and three-year-old child dummies received full protection in the rearward-facing child restraint systems, with no head exposure in frontal or side impacts. However, the vehicle lost points due to the absence of three-point seatbelts in all positions, no airbag deactivation switch, and failed CRS installation in the rear centre seat.

It is important to note that this is the same model sold in India as the Grand i10 Nios, which starts at Rs. 5.47 lakh, ex-showroom. However, this NCAP result may not apply to the Indian model in the same manner. Although manufactured here, the version sold in India comes equipped with standard six airbags, seatbelt reminders, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, and rear parking sensors, which could influence its crash performance differently.