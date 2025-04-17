Made-in-India Honda Elevate Bags 5 Stars in Japan NCAP Crash Tests

• Secures 176.23 of 193.8 points

• Sturdiest at the sides

The Made-in-India Honda Elevate, re-branded as the WR-V in Japan, recently bagged a full five-star safety score in Japan NCAP crash tests. This is a first for the carmaker, as a Japanese car is exported to Japan after going through manufacturing processes in international markets. The SUV bagged a staggering 90 per cent score in its overall evaluation, securing 176.23 of 193.8 points.

The Numbers

The Honda Elevate fared strongly in preventive safety performance, closing in at 82.22 of 85.8 points (95 per cent), and collision safety performance at 86.01 of 100 points, bringing the overall passenger protection to 57.73, and pedestrian protection to 28.28 points, respectively. The SUV took maximum numbers for AEB (Autonomous Emergency Braking), full-wrap frontal collision, and offset frontal collision, bagging 5 of 5 points.

ADAS numbers stood at 5 of 5 for lane departure prevention assist and 4 of 5 for high-performance headlight and pedal misapplication prevention tests. The SUV’s robustness is the highest at the sides, with a full 5 of 5 score for side collision (driver’s seat) and pedestrian leg protection, followed by 4 of 5 points for neck injury (driver’s seat) and pedestrian head protection.

Specifications, Miscellaneous

The Honda Elevate is sold as the Honda WR-V in Japan. Manufactured at the brand’s Rajasthan plant located in Tapukara, the SUV is a flagship export model for the carmaker. However, it is yet to undergo crash tests under the Bharat and Global NCAP protocols.

Launched in India in 2023, the Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre, Naturally Aspirated petrol motor, tuned to churn out 119bhp and 145Nm torque. This setup is paired with six-speed manual and CVT gearboxes. Functionally, the SUV gets wireless compatibility for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10.25-inch infotainment system, ADAS suite marketed as Honda Sensing, which includes features like Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), adaptive cruise control, and Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS). It also gets six airbags, stability control, traction control, hill-start assist, brake assist, LaneWatch camera, and a respectable 458-litre boot.