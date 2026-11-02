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    Lower-spec next-gen Hyundai Creta Spied on Test

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    Desirazu Venkat
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    Lower-spec next-gen Hyundai Creta Spied on Test
    • Next-gen set for launch in FY2028
    • Hybrid power expected

    The next-gen Hyundai Creta has been spied testing and while that is not new news, what is new is that the test vehicle that’s been spotted is a lower-spec version of the SUV as evinced by its 16-inch wheel covers indicative of its lower-spec nature. We expect the higher-spec variant to have 17-inch wheels, and top-of-the-line HX10 and N-Line trims to get 18-inch units for the first time.

    The car that you see in the photos will be the third-generation for Hyundai’s popular SUV, and it will become wider, longer and be more feature-loaded than the current model. The automaker has been tight-lipped about its launch but we expect it to be their first big blockbuster of the next financial year. Given the packing of the recently launched Bayon SUV, there is a large possibility that Hyundai may forgo the MPI engine altogether and sell the new Creta with turbo petrol, diesel and hybrid power, moving it into a higher price bracket.

    Hyundai Next-gen Creta Rear View

    This new Creta alongside the Bayon and the Neira MPV will be the basis for Hyundai’s push in the C-segment over the next five to seven years. This is currently India’s hottest car segment, and the Creta in its current avatar is the king of the hill, a mantle we expect to be passed on to the new-gen car once it is launched.

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    Hyundai Next-gen Creta Image
    Hyundai Next-gen Creta
    Rs. 11.00 - 21.50 Lakh
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