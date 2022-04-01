CarWale
    Long-range Tata Nexon EV to be launched in India on 6 April, 2022

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The 2022 Tata Nexon EV is expected to be powered by a larger battery

    - The updated model is also likely to receive new features

    Tata Motors is all set for a product launch that is scheduled to take place on 6 April, 2022. This model will be the updated Nexon EV with a longer range, test mules of which have been spotted on multiple occasions.

    The Tata Nexon EV is currently powered by a 30.2kWh battery pack producing 125bhp and 245Nm of torque. This battery also returns an ARAI-certified range of 312kms on a single charge. It is believed that the updated version will arrive with a bigger battery, thus enabling it to run more than 400kms on a single charge.

    Apart from the revised powertrain, the new Tata Nexon EV is expected to get an added set of features such as an air purifier, ventilated front seats, cruise control, and ESP. Also on offer could be rea disc brakes. There are reports of the company offering a 6.6kW AC charger with the new model, although there is no official update from Tata Motors on the same as yet. Rivals to the Nexon EV will include the MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric. All the details will be revealed during the launch next week. Stay tuned for updates.

    Tata Nexon EV
    ₹ 14.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Tata Motors passenger vehicles register 43 per cent growth in sales in March 2022
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki records 1,70,395 unit sales in March 2022; ends FY2022 with highest exports

    Tata Nexon EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.66 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 15.45 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 15.52 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.45 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 16.03 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 16.21 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.44 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 15.44 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 16.21 Lakh

