Exclusive! Locally assembled Mini Countryman C Priced at Rs. 58.50 Lakh

Locally Assembled Mini

Third Countryman Model for India

The soon-to-be-launched Mini Countryman C will be priced at Rs. 58.50 lakh. This is the first locally assembled model from the Countryman range and is priced Rs. 7.65 lakh lower than the JCW All4 and on a similar pricing with the Countryman Electric Classic Pack which is essentially a similar concept.

Set to arrive this month, the locally assembled Countryman C can be had in four colour options and with one petrol engine which is the British automaker's 1.5-litre three-pot petrol producing 170bhp and 280Nm. The only transmission on offer is a Mini seven-speed DCT.

The Countryman is the largest car that Mini makes, measuring in at 4.45 metres with a wheelbase of 2.69 metres. It will be offered in one fully loaded variant with features like the 9.0-inch central touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, dual-pane sunroof, and a full-LED light package. The cabin has been trimmed out in beige over black with elements like a dashboard made from recycled materials and the signature Mini two-spoke steering wheel.

Rivals for this Mini Countryman C include the Audi Q3 Sportback, BMW X1, and the Mercedes-Benz GLA. Bookings opened for the Countryman C on 22 April but no delivery dates have been announced at the time of writing this story.