Locally assembled BMW 5 Series 530i Sport launched in India, priced at Rs 55.4 lakhs

- The new 530i Sport trim is manufactured at BMW’s Chennai plant

- The most affordable variant of the 5 Series

BMW India has launched the locally assembled trim of the 5 Series – the 530i Sport at Rs 55.40 lakhs (ex-showroom). The new trim is the most affordable variant of the 5 in India and is assembled at the BMW Group’s Chennai facility.

In terms of appearance, the 530i Sport trim gets a reworked front bumper design which is slightly subdued as compared to other trims. There are gloss black trims on the exterior and the sedan sits on newly-designed 17-inch alloy wheels. Meanwhile, there are chrome-finished exhaust tips at the back along with aluminium inserts for air breathers. The 530i Sport is available in four exterior colour options – mineral white, black sapphire, Mediterranean blue and bluestone metallic.

On the inside, this Sport trim comes with many features offered in the more expensive variants. The list of features includes smart display key, gesture control, a rearview camera, ambient lighting, and Sensatec upholstery available in two colour choice – Canberra beige and black. The 10.25-inch infotainment system comes with 12 speaker system and mobile connectivity.

The engine in question is the BS6 compliant 2.0-litre four-cylinder producing 250bhp and 350Nm. Sending power to rear wheels is an eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters and the sedan is capable of doing 0-100kmph in just 6.1 seconds. It also comes with launch control function and four driving modes. Other hardware included are - dynamic stability control, cornering brake, hill descent control, run-flat tyres, adaptive headlamps, and dynamic traction control.

The new 530i Sport is available on sale across all the BMW dealership in the country. The carmaker is also offering a service package to the customers starting at Rs 17,300 per year.