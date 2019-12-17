Please Tell Us Your City

Living with top seven cars in 2019

December 17, 2019, 10:11 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Living with top seven cars in 2019

As Auto Journalists, we spend more time in media cars than we actually do in our homes. However, due to our love for automobiles, we are not really complaining. Calling it wraps for this year, we relive our memories of living with the top seven cars of 2019. 

Living with Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is one of the only two popular selling MPVs in India. The new generation model is not just longer, but it is also wider than its predecessor. For a day-trip, you could fill it up with seven or even eight people and it will haul most of you in comfort all along. But if you are out on a grand tour, the Ertiga would be ideal for five in addition to the whole lot of luggage that you will carry for the road-trip. 

Living with Ford EcoSport 

First introduced in the year-2012, the Ford EcoSport started the compact crossover trend in India. The current model does not get any major visual updates over its predecessor but it gets new engine options and more features. Under the hood, the EcoSport gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine of the Dragon family mated to a six-speed torque converter. This naturally-aspirated three-cylinder motor puts out 123bhp of power at 6,500rpm and 150Nm of twisting force at 4,500rpm.

Living with Hyundai Santro

The Hyundai Santro marked its return in the Indian market after a long hiatus. Hyundai has relaunched the Santro brand in India with more features, new design and a 1.1-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 69bhp at 5,500rpm and 99Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. The five-seat hatchback is also available with an AMT option. 

Living with Skoda Kodiaq L&K 

The Skoda Kodiaq is the first among Skoda’s new generation of SUVs. The premium SUV offers a right balance of practical and convenience features. In this top-of-the-line L&K trim you get a Skoda blanket as standard that is packed away in a box and can be hung using the base of the front seat headrests. The luxury SUV also offers three-zone climate control, power driver’s seat, leather upholstery and a 10-inch display for the infotainment system. The SUV gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 150bhp at 3500rpm and 340Nm of torque at 1750rpm. 

Living with Toyota Fortuner 

In July this year, we had an opportunity to lay our hands on the popular SUV, the Toyota Fortuner. This top-of-the-line 4X4 diesel AT is ideal for the monsoon runs, especially on the bad roads (read trails). The SUV offers climate control with roof-mounted vents for the second row, touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, a 7.0-inch display, button start, ambient lighting, cooled glove box, power driver’s seat and more. 

Living with Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

You may hate it or love it, but you just can’t ignore it. The new-generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has evolved for the good. Based on the new Heartect platform the new model is lighter by 65kgs and is safer than its predecessor. The new Wagon R feels better planted at higher speeds and is also good at handling those unexpected potholes or bumps, thanks to the new torsion beam rear suspension as compared to the rudimentary ITL (Isolated Trailing Link) setup on the old car. The new model is also available with an AMT option, making it a good city commuter. 

Living with Volkswagen Tiguan 

The Volkswagen Tiguan is a matured premium SUV. The reason we say so, is because the vehicle offers ample amount of practical spaces, no-fuss design elements and ample space for the occupants. This is the SUV that you would want to drive when you need to make a strong impression for that important business meeting or plan for a long weekend road trip with your folks. The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine comes mated to a DSG transmission, which is indeed one of the finest modern day automatic transmission available.

