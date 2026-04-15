Vinfast VF MPV7 India Launch: Live Updates

The Vinfast VF MPV7 has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs.24.49 lakh!

Here are the interior and exterior paint schemes that will be offered with the India-spec MPV7

The MPV7 is a three-row vehicle, but thanks to its massive length, it offers a significant amount of boot space!

The VF MPV7 comes with a host of connected car technology and here is an overview of the offerings.

All Vinfast owners get free charging till 31 March 2029 (subject to T&C)

Vinfast has upped its EV ownership game and has announced significant plans for service, battery warranty and RSA

Vinfast has announced its showroom and touchpoint expansion plans for CY2026. It aims to have 230 workshops across India by the end of this year.

Vinfast has announced that the MPV7 has a 517km ARAI range and can go from 10-70% fast charge in 30 minutes when plugged into a DC fast charger.

The launch has begun, and first up on stage is Tapan Ghosh, CEO of Vinfast India, who is taking us through Vinfast India's journey since it began operations.

The VF MPV7 measures 4.7-meters x 1.87-meters x 1.73-meters and has a wheelbase of 2.84-meters; offering a spacious cabin in both width and length. It is optimised for a seven-seat configuration, ensuring consistent comfort across all three rows, making it particularly suitable for larger families.