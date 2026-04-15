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    Vinfast VF MPV7 India Launch: Live Updates

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    Prices announced

    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Left Front Three Quarter

    The Vinfast VF MPV7 has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs.24.49 lakh!

    Interior and exterior paint schemes

    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Front Row Seats

    Here are the interior and exterior paint schemes that will be offered with the India-spec MPV7

    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Right Front Three Quarter

    Boot space revealed!

    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Open Boot/Trunk

    The MPV7 is a three-row vehicle, but thanks to its massive length, it offers a significant amount of boot space!

    Connected Car Technology

    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Front View

    The VF MPV7 comes with a host of connected car technology and here is an overview of the offerings.

    Free Charging!

    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Left Side View

    All Vinfast owners get free charging till 31 March 2029 (subject to T&C)

    EV ownerships plans

    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Right Side View

    Vinfast has upped its EV ownership game and has announced significant plans for service, battery warranty and RSA

    Facility expansion plans

    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Front View

    Vinfast has announced its showroom and touchpoint expansion plans for CY2026. It aims to have 230 workshops across India by the end of this year.

    ARAI Certified Range

    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Right Side View

    Vinfast has announced that the MPV7 has a 517km ARAI range and can go from 10-70% fast charge in 30 minutes when plugged into a DC fast charger.

    Start of proceedings

    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Front View

    The launch has begun, and first up on stage is Tapan Ghosh, CEO of Vinfast India, who is taking us through Vinfast India's journey since it began operations.

    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Front View

    Dimensions

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    The VF MPV7 measures 4.7-meters x 1.87-meters x 1.73-meters and has a wheelbase of 2.84-meters; offering a spacious cabin in both width and length. It is optimised for a seven-seat configuration, ensuring consistent comfort across all three rows, making it particularly suitable for larger families.

    Launch in India

    The Vinfast VF MPV7 will be launched in India today. This is the Vietnamese automaker's third vehicle for India, and this time around it is a three-row MPV. It is being offered across six exterior and two interior colour schemes, along with one powertrain option, which is a 60.13kWh battery pack offering a range of over 500kms.

    Vinfast VF MPV 7 Image
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Rs. 24.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
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    MumbaiRs. 25.89 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 25.89 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 25.92 Lakh
    PuneRs. 25.89 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 25.88 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 26.12 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 25.90 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 25.88 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 25.86 Lakh

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