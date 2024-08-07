Tata Curvv launched in India: Live updates

Tata Tata Curvv EV has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 17.49 lakh and here is the complete price list (Ex-showroom introductory). Full prices for the Tata Curvv ICE will be announced on 2 September.

Tada! here is our official first look at the Tata Curvv and Tata Curvv EV

Here are the colour options for the Tata Curvv EV

Here are the variant details for the Tata Curvv.

Here are the complete details of the boot space for the Tata Curvv EV and the Tata Curvv

Both cars get 18-inch wheels on their top-spec models and with new, first for Tata, design for the wheels.

Both the EV and ICE models get a new digital instrument cluster and a Harman Kardon sound system.

The Tata Curvv is the first car from the family to make use of its new 1.2-litre GDi turbo petrol engine from the Hyperion family.

The Tata Curvv should have no issues clearing our roads thanks to these numbers.

These are the new safety features on the ICE Tata Curvv.

We change gear for a while to move to the ICE Tata Curvv and here are all the details!

The curvv.ev gets a 500-litre boot and a fully usable frunk.

This is expected to aid the handling of the Tata Curvv EV

The Curvv EV will be offered with both vehicle to load and vehicle to vehicle functionality

From the powertrain details of the Curvv EV to the engine options on the Curvv ICE. It will be offered with two petrol and one diesel engine of which the latter will for the first time get a dual-clutch transmission.

The Curvv EV will be one of the fastest EVs this side of Rs 30 lakh with a sub 10 second 0-100kmph time!

The Curvv EV will be offered with two battery packs and more importantly, the ability to get a range of up to 150km in just 10 mins via fast charging.

Along with the growth of EVs, the charger network in India too grown exponentially and is expected to double by the end of this decade!

Tata currently has the largest EV portfolio in India and this even before the Curvv EV has joined the ranks! This has led to massive growth in just four years since the Nexon EV was launched in India.

Surprise surprise! Tata is launching both the EV and ICE versions of the Tata Curvv. The EV will be revealed first before the launch of the ICE models.

We were the first to tell you about the colour options for the Curvv.ev but also the first to bring you real-world images of the coupe SUV ahead of the launch.