Tata Curvv launched in India: Live updates

Launched in India
Tata Tata Curvv EV has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 17.49 lakh and here is the complete price list (Ex-showroom introductory). Full prices for the Tata Curvv ICE will be announced on 2 September.
officially revealed!
Tada! here is our official first look at the Tata Curvv and Tata Curvv EV
Tata Curvv EV colour options
Here are the colour options for the Tata Curvv EV
Variant details for the Curvv EV
Here are the variant details for the Tata Curvv.
Boot details
Here are the complete details of the boot space for the Tata Curvv EV and the Tata Curvv
New wheel design
Both cars get 18-inch wheels on their top-spec models and with new, first for Tata, design for the wheels.
Music system and digital cluster
Both the EV and ICE models get a new digital instrument cluster and a Harman Kardon sound system.
Hyperion 1.2-litre GDi turbo petrol
The Tata Curvv is the first car from the family to make use of its new 1.2-litre GDi turbo petrol engine from the Hyperion family.
Ground clearence details
The Tata Curvv should have no issues clearing our roads thanks to these numbers.
New safety features
These are the new safety features on the ICE Tata Curvv.
Tata Curvv ICE
We change gear for a while to move to the ICE Tata Curvv and here are all the details!
Boot space
The curvv.ev gets a 500-litre boot and a fully usable frunk.
Facts and figures on the underpinnings
This is expected to aid the handling of the Tata Curvv EV
V2L and V2V
The Curvv EV will be offered with both vehicle to load and vehicle to vehicle functionality
Curvv ICE engines
From the powertrain details of the Curvv EV to the engine options on the Curvv ICE. It will be offered with two petrol and one diesel engine of which the latter will for the first time get a dual-clutch transmission.
0-100kmph time
The Curvv EV will be one of the fastest EVs this side of Rs 30 lakh with a sub 10 second 0-100kmph time!
Curvv.ev range and battery
The Curvv EV will be offered with two battery packs and more importantly, the ability to get a range of up to 150km in just 10 mins via fast charging.
Charger network
Along with the growth of EVs, the charger network in India too grown exponentially and is expected to double by the end of this decade!
Tata's EV growth story
Tata currently has the largest EV portfolio in India and this even before the Curvv EV has joined the ranks! This has led to massive growth in just four years since the Nexon EV was launched in India.
Double Dhamaka
Surprise surprise! Tata is launching both the EV and ICE versions of the Tata Curvv. The EV will be revealed first before the launch of the ICE models.
India exclusive details
We were the first to tell you about the colour options for the Curvv.ev but also the first to bring you real-world images of the coupe SUV ahead of the launch.
30 mins to launch
The Tata Curvv EV will finally be launched in India almost 2 years after it was showcased in concept form. This is Tata's new D-segment competitor and will take on future models like the Hyundai Creta EV, Kia Carens EV, Honda Elevate EV, MG ZS EV and the Mahindra XUV.e8.