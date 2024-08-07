CarWale
    Tata Curvv launched in India: Live updates

    Launched in India

    Front View

    Tata Tata Curvv EV has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 17.49 lakh and here is the complete price list (Ex-showroom introductory). Full prices for the Tata Curvv ICE will be announced on 2 September.

    officially revealed!

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Tada! here is our official first look at the Tata Curvv and Tata Curvv EV

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata Curvv EV colour options

    Right Side View

    Here are the colour options for the Tata Curvv EV

    Variant details for the Curvv EV

    Front View

    Here are the variant details for the Tata Curvv.

    Boot details

    Open Boot/Trunk

    Here are the complete details of the boot space for the Tata Curvv EV and the Tata Curvv

    New wheel design

    Wheel

    Both cars get 18-inch wheels on their top-spec models and with new, first for Tata, design for the wheels.

    Music system and digital cluster

    Infotainment System

    Both the EV and ICE models get a new digital instrument cluster and a Harman Kardon sound system.

    Infotainment System

    Hyperion 1.2-litre GDi turbo petrol

    Engine Shot

    The Tata Curvv is the first car from the family to make use of its new 1.2-litre GDi turbo petrol engine from the Hyperion family.

    Engine Shot

    Ground clearence details

    Front View

    The Tata Curvv should have no issues clearing our roads thanks to these numbers.

    New safety features

    Steering Wheel

    These are the new safety features on the ICE Tata Curvv.

    Tata Curvv ICE

    Front View

    We change gear for a while to move to the ICE Tata Curvv and here are all the details!

    Boot space

    Closed Boot/Trunk

    The curvv.ev gets a 500-litre boot and a fully usable frunk.

    Facts and figures on the underpinnings

    Left Front Three Quarter

    This is expected to aid the handling of the Tata Curvv EV

    V2L and V2V

    Front View

    The Curvv EV will be offered with both vehicle to load and vehicle to vehicle functionality

    Curvv ICE engines

    Engine Shot

    From the powertrain details of the Curvv EV to the engine options on the Curvv ICE. It will be offered with two petrol and one diesel engine of which the latter will for the first time get a dual-clutch transmission.

    0-100kmph time

    Engine Shot

    The Curvv EV will be one of the fastest EVs this side of Rs 30 lakh with a sub 10 second 0-100kmph time!

    Curvv.ev range and battery

    Wheel

    The Curvv EV will be offered with two battery packs and more importantly, the ability to get a range of up to 150km in just 10 mins via fast charging.

    Charger network

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Along with the growth of EVs, the charger network in India too grown exponentially and is expected to double by the end of this decade!

    Tata's EV growth story

    Front View

    Tata currently has the largest EV portfolio in India and this even before the Curvv EV has joined the ranks! This has led to massive growth in just four years since the Nexon EV was launched in India.

    Double Dhamaka

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Surprise surprise! Tata is launching both the EV and ICE versions of the Tata Curvv. The EV will be revealed first before the launch of the ICE models.

    India exclusive details

    Right Front Three Quarter

    We were the first to tell you about the colour options for the Curvv.ev but also the first to bring you real-world images of the coupe SUV ahead of the launch.

    30 mins to launch

    Tata Curvv EV Left Side View

    The Tata Curvv EV will finally be launched in India almost 2 years after it was showcased in concept form. This is Tata's new D-segment competitor and will take on future models like the Hyundai Creta EV, Kia Carens EV, Honda Elevate EV, MG ZS EV and the Mahindra XUV.e8.

