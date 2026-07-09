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    Nissan Tekton Launch: Live Updates

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    Jay Shah
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    Nissan Tekton Front View

    Nissan has officially opened bookings for the Tekton across India. Customer deliveries are scheduled to commence from 20 July, while the prices announced today are introductory and applicable for a limited period. The SUV will take on rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor.

    Nissan Tekton Prices Announced

    Nissan Tekton Front View

    Nissan has announced the variant wise prices of the Tekton SUV in India. The midsize SUV will be available across multiple trims with a choice of two turbo petrol engines and manual as well as DCT automatic transmission options. Check out the complete variant lineup and ex-showroom prices of the new Nissan Tekton.

    Nissan Tekton gets 2 Turbo Petrol Engines!

    Nissan Tekton Front View

    Nissan has confirmed that the Tekton is available with two turbocharged petrol engines. The range starts with a 1.0-litre T160 turbo petrol engine paired exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox. Buyers opting for the more powerful 1.3-litre T280 turbo petrol engine can choose between a six-speed manual transmission and a dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Notably, Nissan has confirmed that the Tekton will not be offered with a hybrid powertrain.

    Nissan Tekton Interior Revealed

    Nissan Tekton Dashboard

    The Nissan Tekton's cabin packs in a host of premium features aimed at elevating the in-car experience. Highlights include a panoramic sunroof, a Google-built in infotainment system, cooled front seats, paddle shifters, and a 360-degree camera. The dashboard and seats also feature burgundy inserts, lending the cabin a more upmarket and sporty appearance.

    Nissan Tekton Parking Brake/Emergency Brake
    Nissan Tekton Infotainment System

    All Colour Options

    Nissan Tekton Left Front Three Quarter

    Nissan has confirmed the complete exterior colour palette for the Tekton. The midsize SUV will be available in multiple paint finishes, giving buyers a wide range of options to choose from.

    Nissan Tekton showcased in three exterior colour options

    Nissan Tekton Left Front Three Quarter

    Nissan has revealed the Tekton in three striking exterior shades. The colour palette includes a vibrant blue, a sophisticated silver, and a sporty red, offering buyers a choice of finishes to suit different tastes. More colour options could be introduced soon.

    First look: Nissan Tekton makes its global debut!

    Nissan Tekton Right Front Three Quarter

    The wait is finally over! Nissan has taken the wraps off the all new Tekton, its latest midsize SUV destined for India. The new SUV boasts a bold exterior design with a commanding stance, signature LED lighting, and a rugged yet premium look. Stay tuned as we bring you a closer look at its design, interior, features, powertrain, and all the key highlights from the global unveil.

    Nissan Tekton Left Rear Three Quarter
    Nissan Tekton Front View
    Nissan Tekton Right Side View

    Nissan targets over one lakh exports across 50+ countries

    Nissan Tekton Front View

    Nissan has announced ambitious export plans for India, targeting annual shipments of over one lakh units across more than 50 international markets. The export strategy will be driven by the upcoming Tekton SUV, along with Gravite and Magnite, further cementing India as a key production and export base for the Japanese automaker.

    India continues to play a key role in Nissan's global operations

    Nissan Tekton Front View

    India remains a crucial manufacturing and export hub for Nissan. Vehicles produced at the brand's Chennai facility are exported to multiple international markets, reinforcing the country's importance in Nissan's global production and export strategy. The upcoming Tekton will further strengthen the brand's presence in India and overseas

    Nissan Tekton Official Premiere

    Nissan Tekton Front View

    Nissan is all set to unveil the all-new Tekton SUV for India today. The global premiere is scheduled to begin at 11:30am, and we will be bringing you every update live from the event. Stay tuned for the latest details on the Nissan Tekton's design, interior, features, engine specifications, expected launch timeline, and everything else revealed during its official debut.

    Nissan Tekton Image
    Nissan Tekton
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
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    Nissan Tekton Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.49 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.00 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.30 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.49 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.09 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.64 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.11 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.26 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.92 Lakh

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