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    New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel India Launch: Live Updates

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    Aditya Nadkarni
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    A closer look at the Wagon R Flex Fuel

    Here is a closer look at the Wagon R BioFlex:

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Side View

    The side profile gets fresh decals highlighting the flex fuel version.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Left Rear Three Quarter

    The wheels feature a blacked-out finish, while the overall design remains unchanged.

    E85 fuel norms

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Open Fuel Lid

    The car is capable of running on a blend of up to 85 per cent ethanol.

    Official name revealed

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Rear Logo

    The model is called Wagon R BioFlex

    This is it!

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Right Front Three Quarter

    Maruti has finally pulled the covers off the production-spec Wagon R flex fuel.

    The stage is set!

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Front View

    We are moments away from the start of the event. The presentation is about to begin.

    Launch day is here

    Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce the first flex fuel car for India. The choice of model is the Wagon R hatchback, and the concept version of this Wagon R flex fuel was showcased in the past at the 2023 Auto Expo.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Front View

    Stay tuned as we bring you live updates, images, specifications, features, pricing announcements, and everything happening at the launch event in real time.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Image
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Rs. 4.99 Lakhonwards
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