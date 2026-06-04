New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel India Launch: Live Updates

A closer look at the Wagon R Flex Fuel
Here is a closer look at the Wagon R BioFlex:
The side profile gets fresh decals highlighting the flex fuel version.
The wheels feature a blacked-out finish, while the overall design remains unchanged.
E85 fuel norms
The car is capable of running on a blend of up to 85 per cent ethanol.
Official name revealed
The model is called Wagon R BioFlex
This is it!
Maruti has finally pulled the covers off the production-spec Wagon R flex fuel.
The stage is set!
We are moments away from the start of the event. The presentation is about to begin.
Launch day is here
Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce the first flex fuel car for India. The choice of model is the Wagon R hatchback, and the concept version of this Wagon R flex fuel was showcased in the past at the 2023 Auto Expo.
Stay tuned as we bring you live updates, images, specifications, features, pricing announcements, and everything happening at the launch event in real time.