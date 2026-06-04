New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel India Launch: Live Updates

Here is a closer look at the Wagon R BioFlex:

The car is capable of running on a blend of up to 85 per cent ethanol.

We are moments away from the start of the event. The presentation is about to begin.

Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce the first flex fuel car for India. The choice of model is the Wagon R hatchback, and the concept version of this Wagon R flex fuel was showcased in the past at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Stay tuned as we bring you live updates, images, specifications, features, pricing announcements, and everything happening at the launch event in real time.