Live Updates: All-New Honda City launch

The All New Honda City will be launched in India shortly. The 2020 model gets a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates over its predecessor along with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options. The new generation model is now bigger in terms of dimensions as compared to the previous-generation model. The width and height of the car is now increased by 53mm and 6mm measuring 1,748mm and 1,489mm respectively. While, the overall length has been increased by 109mm, now measuring 4,549mm. However, the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,600mm.