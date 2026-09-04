Kia Sorento India Launch: Live Updates

Prices announced!
Kia has announced some epic pricing for the Sorento SUV. Prices range from Rs. 27.99 lakh to Rs. 40.39 lakh (introductory ex-showroom).
Clavis and Carens CNG announced
Surprise surprise! At the launch of the Sorento SUV, Kia has also announced CNG options for the Carens and Clavis MPVs. These are expected to be launched later this year.
Carnival Hybrid announced
The Kia Carnival will also get hybrid power, and it's the same 1.6-litre unit found in the Sorento.
Hybrid onslaught incoming
Kia will bring a hybrid model for every car that it sells in India over the next three years. We were the first to report this and you can check out our story here.
2 interior themes
The India-spec Kia Sorento will get two interior theme options. The colour schemes will be available depending on the variant.
Robust safety
The Sorento's safety pack includes 26 safety features with 10 airbags, 12 parking sensors, 360-degree camera and level-2 ADAS.
6 and 7 seat
It will be offered in both six-seat and seven-seat configurations. We expect the former to be reserved for the top-end models while the latter will have a wider spread.
Powertrains revealed!
As expected, the Kia Sorento will be offered in the Indian market with two powertrain options. The first one is a 1.6-litre hybrid petrol engine while the second is a 2.2-litre diesel engine.
Dark Line variant
There will also be a special all-black Dark Line variant, a new take on Kia's X-Line trims. It will be offered on the top-end trims
8 new colour options
The India-spec Kia Sorento will be offered to buyers in eight different colour schemes which also includes dual-tone schemes.
Launch in India
Kia Sorento prices will be announced today! This is Kia's new flagship ICE SUV for the Indian market and will be offered in petrol and hybrid guises. It will join the MG Hector Tomahawk as part of a new wave of hybrid vehicles arriving in this price range over the next few years.