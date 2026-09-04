Kia Sorento India Launch: Live Updates

Kia has announced some epic pricing for the Sorento SUV. Prices range from Rs. 27.99 lakh to Rs. 40.39 lakh (introductory ex-showroom).

Surprise surprise! At the launch of the Sorento SUV, Kia has also announced CNG options for the Carens and Clavis MPVs. These are expected to be launched later this year.

The Kia Carnival will also get hybrid power, and it's the same 1.6-litre unit found in the Sorento.

Kia will bring a hybrid model for every car that it sells in India over the next three years. We were the first to report this and you can check out our story here. Kia Sonet, Seltos and Carens Clavis to Get Hybrid Power

The India-spec Kia Sorento will get two interior theme options. The colour schemes will be available depending on the variant.

The Sorento's safety pack includes 26 safety features with 10 airbags, 12 parking sensors, 360-degree camera and level-2 ADAS.

It will be offered in both six-seat and seven-seat configurations. We expect the former to be reserved for the top-end models while the latter will have a wider spread.

As expected, the Kia Sorento will be offered in the Indian market with two powertrain options. The first one is a 1.6-litre hybrid petrol engine while the second is a 2.2-litre diesel engine.

There will also be a special all-black Dark Line variant, a new take on Kia's X-Line trims. It will be offered on the top-end trims

The India-spec Kia Sorento will be offered to buyers in eight different colour schemes which also includes dual-tone schemes.