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    Kia Sorento India Launch: Live Updates

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    Prices announced!

    Kia Sorento Front View

    Kia has announced some epic pricing for the Sorento SUV. Prices range from Rs. 27.99 lakh to Rs. 40.39 lakh (introductory ex-showroom).

    Clavis and Carens CNG announced

    Kia Sorento Left Side View

    Surprise surprise! At the launch of the Sorento SUV, Kia has also announced CNG options for the Carens and Clavis MPVs. These are expected to be launched later this year.

    Kia Sorento Front View

    Carnival Hybrid announced

    Kia Sorento Engine Shot

    The Kia Carnival will also get hybrid power, and it's the same 1.6-litre unit found in the Sorento.

    Kia Sorento Left Side View

    Hybrid onslaught incoming

    Kia Sorento Front View

    Kia will bring a hybrid model for every car that it sells in India over the next three years. We were the first to report this and you can check out our story here.

    Kia Sonet, Seltos and Carens Clavis to Get Hybrid Power

    2 interior themes

    Kia Sorento Front Row Seats

    The India-spec Kia Sorento will get two interior theme options. The colour schemes will be available depending on the variant.

    Robust safety

    Kia Sorento Front View

    The Sorento's safety pack includes 26 safety features with 10 airbags, 12 parking sensors, 360-degree camera and level-2 ADAS.

    6 and 7 seat

    Kia Sorento Front Row Seats

    It will be offered in both six-seat and seven-seat configurations. We expect the former to be reserved for the top-end models while the latter will have a wider spread.

    Powertrains revealed!

    Kia Sorento Engine Shot

    As expected, the Kia Sorento will be offered in the Indian market with two powertrain options. The first one is a 1.6-litre hybrid petrol engine while the second is a 2.2-litre diesel engine.

    Dark Line variant

    Kia Sorento Right Front Three Quarter

    There will also be a special all-black Dark Line variant, a new take on Kia's X-Line trims. It will be offered on the top-end trims

    8 new colour options

    Kia Sorento Front View

    The India-spec Kia Sorento will be offered to buyers in eight different colour schemes which also includes dual-tone schemes.

    Launch in India

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    Kia Sorento prices will be announced today! This is Kia's new flagship ICE SUV for the Indian market and will be offered in petrol and hybrid guises. It will join the MG Hector Tomahawk as part of a new wave of hybrid vehicles arriving in this price range over the next few years.

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    Kia Sorento
    Rs. 27.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
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    Kia Sorento Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 34.07 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 34.84 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 33.33 Lakh
    PuneRs. 34.07 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 35.39 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 30.91 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 35.13 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 32.59 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 32.00 Lakh

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